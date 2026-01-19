Bengaluru Road Rage: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested After Viral Video Showed Him Threatening Family In Car With Knife Near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall |

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening a family travelling in a car with a knife following a road rage incident in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, came to light after dashcam footage from the victim’s vehicle surfaced on social media and drew widespread attention.

The accused has been identified as Sayed Arbaz Khan, a resident of KG Halli. He is employed as an assistant at a fish shop in RT Nagar. According to police records, Khan is not new to criminal activity and has previously been arrested in four different cases. These include serious charges such as preparation for dacoity and housebreaking, raising concerns about his repeated involvement in violent and unlawful behaviour.

Road Rage Turns Deadly: Armed Rider Terrorizes Bengaluru Traffic



A disturbing road rage incident was reported in Bengaluru on January 16, 2026, around 6 PM, opposite Nexus Shantiniketan Mall. According to victim A two-wheeler rider bearing registration KA53 JB 3274 (registered… pic.twitter.com/VjuFt6hiOb — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) January 17, 2026

Dashcam Video Shows Rider Threatening Family In Car

The dashcam video, which later went viral, captures the tense moments that followed a minor traffic dispute. In the footage, the man inside the car, who is not visible, is heard questioning a two-wheeler rider, later identified as Khan, about his abusive language. The rider had stopped his motorcycle a short distance ahead of the car before walking back towards it. As the exchange escalated, Khan allegedly pulled out a knife-like object from his pocket and threatened the occupants of the car.

In the video, Khan can be heard shouting, “Don’t make noise. You will die,” before turning around and walking away. Moments later, the man inside the car is heard reacting in shock, saying, “What is this? He pulls out a knife!” The footage clearly shows the sudden escalation from verbal confrontation to a potentially deadly threat, sparking public outrage once it was shared online.

Following the circulation of the video, the Bengaluru City Police swiftly traced and arrested the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) shared details of the arrest along with the dashcam footage on social media, reiterating the department’s firm stance against road rage incidents.

“Bengaluru City Police will not tolerate any acts of road rage or any behavior that disrupts public peace and law and order. Strict and swift legal action will be taken against individuals involved in violent behavior, display of weapons, threats, or indecent conduct in public… pic.twitter.com/Qru5lYUlm5 — DCP Whitefield Bengaluru (@dcpwhitefield) January 18, 2026

DCP Whitefield Bengaluru Shares Strong Message

In a strong message to the public, the DCP stated that Bengaluru City Police will not tolerate road rage or any behaviour that disrupts public peace and law and order. He emphasized that strict and swift legal action would be taken against individuals involved in violent acts, public threats, weapon display, or indecent conduct. Such incidents, he noted, create fear and unrest among citizens.

The police have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards road rage and urged citizens to remain calm, act responsibly on the roads, and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure safety and public order.