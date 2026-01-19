 Bengaluru Road Rage: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested After Viral Video Showed Him Threatening Family In Car With Knife Near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall
A 25-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for allegedly threatening a family with a knife after a road rage incident. The act was captured on a dashcam and went viral on social media. Police identified the accused as Sayed Arbaz Khan, who has prior criminal cases, and said strict action was taken following the video’s circulation.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening a family travelling in a car with a knife following a road rage incident in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, came to light after dashcam footage from the victim’s vehicle surfaced on social media and drew widespread attention.

The accused has been identified as Sayed Arbaz Khan, a resident of KG Halli. He is employed as an assistant at a fish shop in RT Nagar. According to police records, Khan is not new to criminal activity and has previously been arrested in four different cases. These include serious charges such as preparation for dacoity and housebreaking, raising concerns about his repeated involvement in violent and unlawful behaviour.

Dashcam Video Shows Rider Threatening Family In Car

The dashcam video, which later went viral, captures the tense moments that followed a minor traffic dispute. In the footage, the man inside the car, who is not visible, is heard questioning a two-wheeler rider, later identified as Khan, about his abusive language. The rider had stopped his motorcycle a short distance ahead of the car before walking back towards it. As the exchange escalated, Khan allegedly pulled out a knife-like object from his pocket and threatened the occupants of the car.

Read Also
'Awaj Nhi Karna!': Man Brandishes Knife, Abuses & Threatens Another Motorist At Traffic Signal In...
In the video, Khan can be heard shouting, “Don’t make noise. You will die,” before turning around and walking away. Moments later, the man inside the car is heard reacting in shock, saying, “What is this? He pulls out a knife!” The footage clearly shows the sudden escalation from verbal confrontation to a potentially deadly threat, sparking public outrage once it was shared online.

Following the circulation of the video, the Bengaluru City Police swiftly traced and arrested the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) shared details of the arrest along with the dashcam footage on social media, reiterating the department’s firm stance against road rage incidents.

DCP Whitefield Bengaluru Shares Strong Message

In a strong message to the public, the DCP stated that Bengaluru City Police will not tolerate road rage or any behaviour that disrupts public peace and law and order. He emphasized that strict and swift legal action would be taken against individuals involved in violent acts, public threats, weapon display, or indecent conduct. Such incidents, he noted, create fear and unrest among citizens.

The police have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards road rage and urged citizens to remain calm, act responsibly on the roads, and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure safety and public order.

Bengaluru Road Rage: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested After Viral Video Showed Him Threatening Family In Car...
