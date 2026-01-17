 'Awaj Nhi Karna!': Man Brandishes Knife, Abuses & Threatens Another Motorist At Traffic Signal In Bengaluru; Road Rage Caught On Cam
'Awaj Nhi Karna!': Man Brandishes Knife, Abuses & Threatens Another Motorist At Traffic Signal In Bengaluru; Road Rage Caught On Cam

A road rage incident in Bengaluru on January 16 has gone viral after a scooter rider was seen brandishing a dagger at a traffic signal near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall. The armed man allegedly threatened a car driver before speeding away dangerously. Police have been alerted, but it remains unclear whether an FIR has been registered.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Viral footage shows a shocking road rage incident in Bengaluru, where a scooter rider was caught on camera | X/@karnatakaportf

A shocking case of road rage was recorded on camera in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on January 16, with the video later going viral on social media. An armed man was seen threatening a car driver who had halted behind him at a traffic signal opposite Nexus Shantiniketan Mall.

In the now-viral video, a man on a scooter is seen with a dagger visibly tucked into the back of his trousers. He is later seen openly pulling out and brandishing the weapon in moving traffic while abusing and threatening the car driver behind him. In the video, the man is heard abusing the car driver and threating him to not make any sound.

The video shows the scooter rider approaching the car and briefly threatening the driver with the dagger. The car driver does not react much, and as the traffic signal turns green, the man gets back on his scooter and rides away. He is seen riding dangerously, swerving and skating across the road.

Victim Alleges Dangerous Behaviour

According to the victim, the incident occurred in broad daylight, during which the rider was cutting off vehicles, performing stunts, violating traffic rules, and was not wearing a helmet.

Police Action Awaited

At the time of publishing this report, in response to the post, Bengaluru City Police responded and said the complaint had been forwarded to the concerned police officers for necessary action. However, it remains unclear whether a formal complaint or FIR has been registered.

So far, neither has the man been arrested nor has any confirmed action been taken against him.

Netizens React Strongly

The incident sparked sharp reactions online, with several netizens expressing anger and concern over public safety. Many demanded immediate police action, questioning how an individual could openly brandish a weapon on a busy road.

A user commented, arrested him immediately. Lock up this terrorist. openly showing weapon.

Another commented, Police are on a picnic btw

Road Rage a Growing Concern in India

Road rage continues to be a serious and growing concern in India, often escalating from minor traffic disputes into verbal abuse, physical violence, reckless driving, or even fatal incidents. Factors such as congestion, stress, poor road etiquette, and the presence of weapons contribute significantly to the problem.

India records over 150,000–170,000 road deaths annually, with aggressive driving and road rage recognised as major contributors to the country’s road safety crisis.

