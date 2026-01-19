Mumbai's Lady Drug Mafia: The Shadowy 'Queenpins' Running The Narcotics Network | Representational Image

Mumbai: A city known for glamour, glitter, and dreams is silently being consumed by the dark underbelly of the drug trade. The most shocking revelation in recent years has been the rise of the “Lady Drug Mafia”, a network of women emerging as masterminds behind major narcotics operations in the city.

Police investigations have revealed that the drug trade is no longer dominated by male criminals alone. Instead, women are now operating as key players handling finances, supply chains, courier networks, and high-level communication for drug syndicates. While the male mafia leaders remain hidden, these women are pushed forward as the face of the operation to evade police suspicion.

Sources indicate that drug syndicates deliberately use women because society and police tend to be less suspicious of them. Housewives, high-profile women, models, bar dancers, and even social media influencers are being used as carriers and distributors. Airports, railway stations, and hotels have become key nodes for drug delivery.

Police also found that crores of rupees made from drug sales were being funnelled into women’s bank accounts. These funds were then laundered through luxury cars, flats, fake companies, and digital transactions. Many “queenpins” negotiated drug deals themselves and communicated directly with international suppliers.

In several cases, once a male kingpin was arrested, his wife, sister, mother, or girlfriend took total control of the network. The business was run using encrypted apps, code words, fake identities, and burner phones, making detection extremely challenging.

Investigators discovered that many drug traffickers use their female relatives to conceal assets and operations. Vehicles, storage units, SIM cards, and even entire supply routes are registered in women’s names. Since society rarely doubts women, this cover is actively exploited by drug syndicates.

In slum pockets across Mumbai, women couriers have been delivering drugs disguised as domestic workers or service staff. Some women independently handle finances, logistics, and customer communication.

This has become a major headache for Mumbai Police. Identifying female masterminds, gathering evidence, and proving their involvement in court requires deeper surveillance and complex investigation. Yet, in recent months, several high-profile women have been arrested, exposing their roles in major drug operations.

Major Police Crackdowns Involving Women Drug Kingpins

The Crime Branch Unit 7 arrested Parveen Bano Gulam Sheikh from a Kurla slum with 641 grams of mephedrone and Rs.12 lakh in cash. Her interrogation revealed direct links to international drug mafia operatives Salim Sheikh and Salim Dola.

Following her arrest, police busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Sangli, seizing 122.5 kg of MD worth Rs.245 crore one of the biggest drug hauls in Maharashtra.

Pydhonie Police seized heroin worth Rs.36.72 crore and arrested

Rubina Mohammed Syed Khan, Shabnam Sheikh, and Muskan Samrul Sheikh, along with their associates. Investigations revealed their link to drug routes from Pakistan, trafficked into India via Rajasthan. The women acted as key distributors with support from a larger mafia network.

Other Known Lady Drug “Queenpins” in Mumbai

Shabina Khan (Kurla)

Arrested with drugs worth Rs.50 lakh. After her husband Sarfaraz was externed, she took charge of operations, managing 20–25 peddlers.

Kayanat Shaikh (Dahisar)

Arrested in a 2025 crackdown. Her husband was jailed earlier, after which she brought her nephew Adnan from UP to continue MD distribution. This case marked the first-ever use of MCOCA on a drug trafficking network in Maharashtra.

Najma Sheikh

Arrested in 2021 with drugs worth ₹73 lakh. She continued operations while her husband was in jail for murder.

Ikra Qureshi (Dongri)

A 21-year-old who sold drugs through Instagram. NCB arrested her after she evaded them for three months.

Baby Patankar (Worli)

Known for running a drug racket from a slum pocket in Worli.

Rukhsana Pathan (Bhayander)

Accused of handling hawala networks and drug fund transfers under the guise of a travel agency.

Police also uncovered warehouses, vehicles, and bank accounts registered in the names of women like Shabana Sheikh, Farzana Ansari, and Asha Kamble, used for the storage and movement of narcotics.

Women as Masterminds, Not Just Assistants

The role of women in the Mumbai drug mafia is no longer supportive many are acting as masterminds, running operations while male operatives stay in the shadows. Mafia syndicates believe women can evade law enforcement more easily, leading to them being pushed to the frontlines of trafficking.

For Mumbai Police, this growing trend is a serious challenge. Female suspects need increased scrutiny as they are no longer merely passive participants but active drivers of narcotics networks.

A Threat to Youth and Society

This dark business is not just a law-and-order issue but a threat to the future of young people. Whether women are coerced into crime or willingly choosing this path for easy money, the impact on society is severe.

The exposure of these “lady drug mafia” networks is a wake-up call not just for police, but for society at large. Crime has no gender, and the law applies equally to all. This is the message behind the recent crackdowns.

