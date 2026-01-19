Indian-Origin Couple Arrested In US For Running Sex & Drug Trafficking Ring At Virginia Motel After FBI Raid

Kosha and Tarun took a cut of the profit made from illegal activity |

An Indian-origin couple, Kosha Sharma, 52, and Tarun Sharma, 55, are among five people arrested in Virginia, United States, for alleged drug and sex trafficking. The arrests followed a raid by federal and local agents on the Red Carpet Inn motel, which was leased by the couple.

According to federal attorneys in Northern Virginia, the couple allegedly used the third floor of the motel to sell drugs and run a prostitution racket, while the lower floors were used for regular guests.

According to reports, the arrests were made after several undercover operations confirmed illegal activities at the motel.

Investigators stated that Kosha Sharma, also known as Ma or Mama K, and Tarun Sharma, also known as Pop or Pa, along with their firm Kosha LLC, had taken the motel on lease in May 2023 and had been operating it since then.

It is alleged that the couple not only allowed a prostitution and drug ring to operate from the motel but also helped offenders escape when police arrived at the scene. They allegedly prevented officers from entering rooms and took a share of the profits from the illegal activities.

The other three arrested in the operation are 51-year-old Margo Pierce, 40-year-old Joshua Reddick, and 33-year-old Rashard Smith.

According to reports, undercover agents from Prince William County and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), disguised as prostitutes, pimps, and clients, visited the motel at least nine times between May and August last year.

All five accused have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, police said. If convicted, they face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.