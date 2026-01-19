 Indian-Origin Couple Arrested In US For Running Sex & Drug Trafficking Ring At Virginia Motel After FBI Raid
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian-Origin Couple Arrested In US For Running Sex & Drug Trafficking Ring At Virginia Motel After FBI Raid

Indian-Origin Couple Arrested In US For Running Sex & Drug Trafficking Ring At Virginia Motel After FBI Raid

An Indian-origin couple, Kosha and Tarun Sharma, are among five arrested in Virginia after raids on a motel they leased. Authorities allege the pair ran drug sales and a prostitution ring, aided offenders, and profited from crimes. Undercover operations confirmed activity. All accused face conspiracy charges carrying minimum 10-year sentences under federal and local law.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Kosha and Tarun took a cut of the profit made from illegal activity |

An Indian-origin couple, Kosha Sharma, 52, and Tarun Sharma, 55, are among five people arrested in Virginia, United States, for alleged drug and sex trafficking. The arrests followed a raid by federal and local agents on the Red Carpet Inn motel, which was leased by the couple.

According to federal attorneys in Northern Virginia, the couple allegedly used the third floor of the motel to sell drugs and run a prostitution racket, while the lower floors were used for regular guests.

According to reports, the arrests were made after several undercover operations confirmed illegal activities at the motel.

Investigators stated that Kosha Sharma, also known as Ma or Mama K, and Tarun Sharma, also known as Pop or Pa, along with their firm Kosha LLC, had taken the motel on lease in May 2023 and had been operating it since then.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: Mysterious Circular Whirlpool Spotted off Vasai Coast; Fishermen Suspect Volcanic Activity
Palghar: Mysterious Circular Whirlpool Spotted off Vasai Coast; Fishermen Suspect Volcanic Activity
West Bengal: 4 Referees Summoned By IFA For Officiating Lionel Messi's Kolkata Event Match Without Approval
West Bengal: 4 Referees Summoned By IFA For Officiating Lionel Messi's Kolkata Event Match Without Approval
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Led By FM Suresh Khanna Arrives In Zurich For WEF Davos 2026, Targets $1 Trillion Economy With Global Investment Push
Uttar Pradesh Delegation Led By FM Suresh Khanna Arrives In Zurich For WEF Davos 2026, Targets $1 Trillion Economy With Global Investment Push
Bizarre! Man Caught Openly Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform; Netizens Call For Action
Bizarre! Man Caught Openly Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform; Netizens Call For Action

It is alleged that the couple not only allowed a prostitution and drug ring to operate from the motel but also helped offenders escape when police arrived at the scene. They allegedly prevented officers from entering rooms and took a share of the profits from the illegal activities.

Read Also
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson And Terroristic Threat Charges Following Family...
article-image

The other three arrested in the operation are 51-year-old Margo Pierce, 40-year-old Joshua Reddick, and 33-year-old Rashard Smith.

According to reports, undercover agents from Prince William County and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), disguised as prostitutes, pimps, and clients, visited the motel at least nine times between May and August last year.

All five accused have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl, police said. If convicted, they face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While...
VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While...
Indian-Origin Couple Arrested In US For Running Sex & Drug Trafficking Ring At Virginia Motel After...
Indian-Origin Couple Arrested In US For Running Sex & Drug Trafficking Ring At Virginia Motel After...
Pak Politician Marriyum Aurangzeb's Transformation Took Netizens By Surprise; Take A Look At Her...
Pak Politician Marriyum Aurangzeb's Transformation Took Netizens By Surprise; Take A Look At Her...
China Factory Explosion: Video Captures Moments After Massive Blast Ripped Apart United Steel Plate...
China Factory Explosion: Video Captures Moments After Massive Blast Ripped Apart United Steel Plate...
Pakistan: Death Toll Rises To 10 In Fire At Karachi’s Gul Plaza; Around 60 People Still Missing
Pakistan: Death Toll Rises To 10 In Fire At Karachi’s Gul Plaza; Around 60 People Still Missing