 ED Conducts Searches At 26 Locations Across 7 States In International Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Case | VIDEO
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 26 locations across seven states in an international narcotics trafficking and money laundering case linked to a Goa NDPS FIR, uncovering an inter-State drug syndicate, seizure of cash, drugs and evidence of crypto and UPI-based laundering.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate officials carry out searches across multiple states in a major international narcotics trafficking and money laundering probe | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operations at 26 locations across seven states, including Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Delhi, in connection with an international narcotics trafficking and money laundering case, officials said on Friday

The Panaji Zonal Office of the ED said the operations are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, linked to an ECIR registered in 2025 against Madhupan Suresh Sasikala and others. The probe follows an FIR filed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Goa Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, concerning trafficking of narcotic substances in commercial quantities.

The search operations have revealed the existence of a well-organised inter-State drug trafficking syndicate.Investigators traced the distribution of narcotics on a business-to-business (B2B) basis across multiple states, including Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh,Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Kerala.

During the searches, authorities seized substantial amounts of cash,narcotic substances such as Charas, and other contraband, along with incriminating documents and digital devices. Analysis of the seized material reportedly revealed large-scale supply of MDMA, ecstasy, hash, kush, shrooms, Rashol cream, cocaine, and other substances. Investigators also found evidence of the systematic use of courier and postal channels for transporting drugs and routing proceeds through UPI, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and cash transactions

The probe further revealed links with multiple suppliers and facilitators involved in the narcotics supply chain and laundering of illicit proceeds. The ED said it is sharing relevant information with other law enforcement agencies for further action.

“The ED remains committed to dismantling organised drug trafficking networks and choking the financial channels used for laundering proceeds of crime,” an official said.

