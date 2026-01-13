Mumbai News: DRI Seizes Drugs Worth ₹17.55 Crore In Multi-City Crackdown, 10 Arrested In Three Days

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, conducted a series of high-impact operations over the past three days, resulting in the seizure of 522.138 kg of ganja, 1.12 kg of cocaine, 3.15 kg of hydroponic weed, and 280 grams of Amphetamine, collectively valued at Rs 17.55 crore in the illicit market. |

Truck Interception

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a truck at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza near Nagpur on National Highway-47. On thorough examination, 17 cartons containing 100 packages of Ganja weighing 522.138 kg, valued at Rs 2.6 crore, were found concealed beneath cover cargo of coolers, table fans, and blankets, and seized under NDPS Act. Two persons were arrested in the case.

"In a covert overnight operation, DRI officers intercepted a food truck of an airport catering company exiting the airport premises. Inspection revealed 3.15 kg of hydroponic weed concealed by the driver behind the passenger seat. Subsequent follow-up action led to the arrest of four additional persons, including aircraft cleaning staff who retrieved drugs concealed in aircraft toilet bins, the duty manager who strategically assigned cleaning staff to targeted flights, and the main coordinator of the syndicate. The seized hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, along with the vehicle was seized. Five members of the syndicate operating within the airport ecosystem were arrested," said a DRI official.

Uganda Route Case

In another operation, DRI officers intercepted a Kenyan national arriving from Entebbe (Uganda) at Mumbai airport. She was found to have ingested seven capsules containing 446 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 4.66 crore, which was seized under the NDPS Act. The passenger was arrested. In a separate case, a Nigerian national arriving in Mumbai from Delhi by domestic flight was intercepted. Detailed examination of her baggage led to the recovery of 673 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 6.73 crore. The contraband was seized under NDPS Act, and the passenger was arrested.

In yet another operation, a Nigerian national arriving in Goa from Delhi by domestic flight was intercepted. Officers recovered 280 grams of Amphetamine, valued at Rs 22 lakh, which was seized under the NDPS Act, and the passenger was arrested.

