 Maharashtra News: Good Governance Week To Be Observed In Raigad From December 19 To 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Good Governance Week To Be Observed In Raigad From December 19 To 25

Maharashtra News: Good Governance Week To Be Observed In Raigad From December 19 To 25

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that village-level camps would be organised during the campaign to provide citizens with direct access to services offered by different government departments. He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the successful implementation of the initiative and to ensure the disposal of pending complaints on the Aaple Sarkar portal.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Good Governance Week To Be Observed In Raigad From December 19 To 25 |

In line with the directives of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, Good Governance Week will be observed in Raigad district from December 19 to December 25, 2025.

As part of the initiative, the ‘Administration Reaching Villages’ campaign will be implemented to ensure that government services and grievance redressal mechanisms reach citizens at the grassroots level.

District Collector Kishan Jawale has directed all departments to implement the campaign effectively and organise various programmes aimed at resolving public grievances. He issued these instructions during a review meeting held via video conferencing at the District Collector’s office.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that village-level camps would be organised during the campaign to provide citizens with direct access to services offered by different government departments. He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the successful implementation of the initiative and to ensure the disposal of pending complaints on the Aaple Sarkar portal.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile Vehicle
Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile Vehicle
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home
Bhiwandi Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical After Falling From Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Near Kalyan Naka, Safety Lapses Under Scanner | VIDEO
Bhiwandi Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical After Falling From Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Near Kalyan Naka, Safety Lapses Under Scanner | VIDEO
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves ₹900 Crore Resolution Plan For Rolta India By Ashdan Properties
Mumbai News: NCLT Approves ₹900 Crore Resolution Plan For Rolta India By Ashdan Properties

Terming it an ambitious initiative of the Central Government, Jawale emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure its success across the district. He also directed departments to introduce innovative activities during the campaign and accord it priority in planning and execution.

Read Also
Mumbai's Jewish Community To Observe Hanukkah Till December 22; How Is This Festival Different From...
article-image

As part of the programme, a district-level workshop will be held on December 23, 2025, at the District Planning Building in Alibag. Departments have been asked to make presentations on the special initiatives undertaken by them over the past year.

The review meeting was attended via video conferencing by Sub-Divisional Officers, Tahsildars, Block Development Officers, Chief Officers of Municipal Councils and officials from various government departments in the district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home

Bhiwandi Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical After Falling From Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Near...

Bhiwandi Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical After Falling From Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Near...

Mumbai News: NCLT Approves ₹900 Crore Resolution Plan For Rolta India By Ashdan Properties

Mumbai News: NCLT Approves ₹900 Crore Resolution Plan For Rolta India By Ashdan Properties

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw Sold To His Old Franchise Delhi Capitals For ₹75 Lakh During IPL 2026...

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw Sold To His Old Franchise Delhi Capitals For ₹75 Lakh During IPL 2026...