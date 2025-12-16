Maharashtra News: Good Governance Week To Be Observed In Raigad From December 19 To 25

Good Governance Week To Be Observed In Raigad From December 19 To 25 |

In line with the directives of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, Good Governance Week will be observed in Raigad district from December 19 to December 25, 2025.

As part of the initiative, the ‘Administration Reaching Villages’ campaign will be implemented to ensure that government services and grievance redressal mechanisms reach citizens at the grassroots level.

District Collector Kishan Jawale has directed all departments to implement the campaign effectively and organise various programmes aimed at resolving public grievances. He issued these instructions during a review meeting held via video conferencing at the District Collector’s office.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that village-level camps would be organised during the campaign to provide citizens with direct access to services offered by different government departments. He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the successful implementation of the initiative and to ensure the disposal of pending complaints on the Aaple Sarkar portal.

Terming it an ambitious initiative of the Central Government, Jawale emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure its success across the district. He also directed departments to introduce innovative activities during the campaign and accord it priority in planning and execution.

As part of the programme, a district-level workshop will be held on December 23, 2025, at the District Planning Building in Alibag. Departments have been asked to make presentations on the special initiatives undertaken by them over the past year.

The review meeting was attended via video conferencing by Sub-Divisional Officers, Tahsildars, Block Development Officers, Chief Officers of Municipal Councils and officials from various government departments in the district.

