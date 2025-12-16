 BMC Elections 2026: Shivaji Park Becomes Political Battleground As Sena Factions, MNS Seek Rally Permissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Shivaji Park Becomes Political Battleground As Sena Factions, MNS Seek Rally Permissions

BMC Elections 2026: Shivaji Park Becomes Political Battleground As Sena Factions, MNS Seek Rally Permissions

As BMC elections draw closer, Shivaji Park has turned into a political hotspot with Shiv Sena’s Shinde and UBT factions and the MNS applying to hold rallies in January, setting the stage for a high-stakes civic poll battle in Mumbai.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
BMC elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai, Dec 16: With the civic polls announced on Monday, all political parties have started reaching out to voters. Shivaji Park in Dadar has been the prime location for such political rallies.

Both factions of the Shiv Sena—Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)—as well as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have applied to the BMC’s G North ward to book the park for their public meetings in January ahead of the elections.

Single-Phase BMC Elections Scheduled For January 15

The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the 2026 BMC elections will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, across Mumbai’s 227 wards, with counting and results scheduled for January 16.

FPJ Shorts
₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged Fraud Probe
₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged Fraud Probe
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

The long-awaited elections are shaping up to be fiercely contested, reflecting the city’s shifting political equations. While parties are yet to finalise their candidate lists and seat-sharing strategies, they have already intensified efforts to engage voters, signalling a high-stakes battle ahead in Mumbai’s civic politics.

Shivaji Park Emerges As Key Rally Venue

Shivaji Park in Dadar, one of Mumbai’s largest grounds and a symbolic stronghold of the Marathi community, has emerged as a key venue for election rallies. Ahead of polling, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the MNS have all applied to book the park, reflecting the rivalry among parties to hold rallies at the key location.

Multiple Applications Received For Limited Rally Dates

A civic official from G North ward confirmed that applications were received from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) seeking permission for January 11, 12 or 13 (for any one of the three days). Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has applied specifically for January 12.

MNS Awaits Clearance, Considers Backup Options

Mahesh Sawant, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, was not available for comment. Yashwant Killedar, a leader of the MNS, said, “We are trying to book the park for a public meeting on either January 11 or 12. We are waiting for a response from the BMC. Since other political parties have also applied for the same venue, we will consult our party chief to decide on an alternative venue as a backup.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Elections: Which Are The 28 Other Municipal Corporations Going For Polls Along...
article-image

First-Come-First-Serve Rule To Decide Access

Meanwhile, with only six days allocated for political rallies at Shivaji Park, the BMC grants permission to the party that applies first. It remains to be seen which party secures the coveted venue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged...

₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says...

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says...

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Launches City-Wide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign With Special Mobile...

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Assaulting 90-Year-Old Woman At Panvel Old-Age Home