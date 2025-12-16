BMC Elections 2026: Shivaji Park Becomes Political Battleground As Sena Factions, MNS Seek Rally Permissions

BMC elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai, Dec 16: With the civic polls announced on Monday, all political parties have started reaching out to voters. Shivaji Park in Dadar has been the prime location for such political rallies.

Both factions of the Shiv Sena—Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)—as well as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have applied to the BMC’s G North ward to book the park for their public meetings in January ahead of the elections.

Single-Phase BMC Elections Scheduled For January 15

The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the 2026 BMC elections will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, across Mumbai’s 227 wards, with counting and results scheduled for January 16.

The long-awaited elections are shaping up to be fiercely contested, reflecting the city’s shifting political equations. While parties are yet to finalise their candidate lists and seat-sharing strategies, they have already intensified efforts to engage voters, signalling a high-stakes battle ahead in Mumbai’s civic politics.

Shivaji Park Emerges As Key Rally Venue

Shivaji Park in Dadar, one of Mumbai’s largest grounds and a symbolic stronghold of the Marathi community, has emerged as a key venue for election rallies. Ahead of polling, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the MNS have all applied to book the park, reflecting the rivalry among parties to hold rallies at the key location.

Multiple Applications Received For Limited Rally Dates

A civic official from G North ward confirmed that applications were received from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) seeking permission for January 11, 12 or 13 (for any one of the three days). Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has applied specifically for January 12.

MNS Awaits Clearance, Considers Backup Options

Mahesh Sawant, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, was not available for comment. Yashwant Killedar, a leader of the MNS, said, “We are trying to book the park for a public meeting on either January 11 or 12. We are waiting for a response from the BMC. Since other political parties have also applied for the same venue, we will consult our party chief to decide on an alternative venue as a backup.”

First-Come-First-Serve Rule To Decide Access

Meanwhile, with only six days allocated for political rallies at Shivaji Park, the BMC grants permission to the party that applies first. It remains to be seen which party secures the coveted venue.

