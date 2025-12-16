Maharashtra Civic Elections: Which Are The 28 Other Municipal Corporations Going For Polls Along With BMC? Check Full List

Representational image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced a major electoral event for the state on Monday, with polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations scheduled for a single phase on January 15, 2026.

This comprehensive civic election will determine the representatives for 2,869 seats across 29 major urban areas, marking the end of prolonged administrative rule in several cities, including Mumbai, where the term of the elected body expired back in March 2022. The simultaneous polling across these corporations is expected to create a massive surge in political activity and voter engagement throughout Maharashtra, with the counting of votes set for the following day, January 16.

List Of All Municipal Corporations Going For Polls

The list of the 28 other municipal corporations going to the polls along with the BMC includes some of the state's largest and most prominent civic bodies. These are Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayandar, Panvel, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Nagpur, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Parbhani, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Chandrapur, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar).

Additionally, the list includes the two newly formed corporations, Jalna and Ichalkaranji, making up the total of 29 civic bodies. This mega-election schedule, necessitated in part by a Supreme Court directive to complete pending local body polls, will see over 3.48 crore eligible voters exercise their franchise.

Tough Battle For Both Alliances

For the political parties in Maharashtra, this coordinated election presents a critical challenge and a major opportunity to establish dominance in urban local governance. The elections will serve as a crucial test of strength and popular sentiment for the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, against the opposition 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) consisting, Congress and the factions of Shiv Sena and NCP led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively.

In Mumbai, the contest is particularly intense, being the first BMC election since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, the other 28 corporations, unlike the BMC's single-member ward system, will use a multi-member ward system, requiring voters to cast multiple votes, which adds a layer of complexity to campaign strategy and voter mobilisation. The results on January 16 are keenly awaited, as they will provide a clear indication of the political landscape in Maharashtra's major cities.

