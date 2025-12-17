'Speaks Pakistan’s language': Eknath Shinde Slams Ex-Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan On Controversial Operation Sindoor Remark

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has slammed Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan for his controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor. Shinde called Chavan's statement anti-national and questioned whether those speaking about India’s defeat wanted Pakistan to emerge victorious.

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai, the Deputy CM also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning whether India had suffered losses and alleged that he speaks in Pakistan's favour.

What Did Prithviraj Chavan Say On Operation Sindoor?

Chavan sparked outrage earlier this week while speaking at an event in Pune, where he claimed that India suffered a 'complete defeat on the first day' of Operation Sindoor. He alleged that Indian military aircraft were shot down by Pakistani forces and that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was later 'completely grounded.'

He further added, “On the very first day, we faced a complete defeat. On the 7th, during an aerial battle that lasted only half an hour, we were completely defeated, whether one accepts it or not.” He further claimed that after the initial engagement, no Indian aircraft took off from airbases such as Gwalior, Bathinda or Sirsa due to the risk of being shot down.

However, the minister has not yet issued any apology. Rather, he refused to apologise for his controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor, insisting that he had "not said anything wrong" and had "nothing to apologise for."

Despite mounting criticism, he said, “I will not say sorry. I have not made any wrong comment, and there is no need for an apology.”



