Mumbai News: BMC To Start 3 New Dialysis Centres Under PPP Model, Free Treatment For Poor Patients

Mumbai, Dec 17: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start three new dialysis centres in the city under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. These centres will be allotted for a period of 30 years, with the annual lease for the space fixed at Re 1 per square foot for the selected institutions.

Free Dialysis For Weaker Sections

Economically weaker sections, ration card holders and beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes will be provided dialysis treatment free of cost, while insured patients will be treated as per the terms and conditions of their respective insurance policies.

Locations And Operational Model

According to the health department, the dialysis centres will be set up at Garodiya Nagar Dispensary in Santacruz West, Pahadi Village Multi-OPD in Goregaon East, and Girijabai Building in Mulund East. The BMC will lease out space at these premises, while the centres will be operated by private agencies.

The agreement will be for 15 years, with a provision for extension. Dialysis charges have been capped at a maximum of Rs 500 per session, inclusive of medicines and doctors’ fees.

Capacity Reservation And Emergency Care

At least 40 per cent of the total capacity at each centre will be reserved for patients referred by the BMC. Emergency dialysis services, as well as regular daily sessions, will be available.

According to BMC officials, this initiative is a significant step towards strengthening kidney care facilities in the city and making treatment affordable for the common citizen.

Eligibility Criteria And Medical Standards

Under the eligibility and operational conditions, the dialysis centres will be operated either by corporate hospitals with super-speciality nephrology and dialysis facilities or by companies experienced in providing dialysis services, including emergency and support care, within other institutions’ premises.

A performance audit will be conducted every three months, and operators will not be permitted to refuse patients referred by the BMC. Each centre must have an isolation unit for hepatitis patients and must mandatorily deploy one nephrologist with a minimum of three years’ experience, along with two qualified dialysis technicians.

Monthly reports will be submitted to the Executive Health Officer, and all services must comply with the standards prescribed by the Indian Society of Nephrology.

Patient Categories And Charges

Patients have been divided into three categories. Category 1 includes BPL patients, yellow or orange ration card holders, and beneficiaries of schemes such as the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Annapurna Yojana, who will receive free dialysis.

Category 2 covers beneficiaries under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and other state or central government insurance schemes, who will be treated as per scheme guidelines.

Category 3 includes other patients, with charges capped at Rs 500 per session. BMC patients include eligible ration card holders, those referred from BMC health facilities, local corporators, and BMC employees along with their immediate family members.

