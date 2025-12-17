Maharashtra Cabinet Forms State-Level Committee To Remove Encroachments From Forts And Monuments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: To preserve the State’s historical heritage, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the formation of a State-level committee to remove encroachments from forts and State-protected monuments and to prevent future encroachments. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Committee Headed by Cultural Affairs Minister

The committee will be headed by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar. The decision expands the scope of an earlier Government Resolution dated January 20, 2025, which was limited to the removal of encroachments on forts. Under the revised policy, State-protected monuments have now also been brought under its purview.

As per the Cabinet decision, the State-level committee will include the Revenue Minister, Rural Development Minister, Tourism Minister, Public Works Minister, Forest Minister, Ports and Development Minister, along with Secretaries, Principal Secretaries or Additional Chief Secretaries of the concerned departments.

The Cabinet has also approved the inclusion of four special invitee members in the State-level committee. Additionally, district-level committees will be formed in every district, each comprising four non-official members. These members must be experts or scholars in the study of forts and State-protected monuments, or individuals, organisations, or NGOs actively working in the field of heritage conservation and preservation.

District-Level Committees for Local Action

At the district level, the responsibility of preventing and removing encroachments on forts and State-protected monuments will rest with the District Collector, who will carry out the action in coordination with the department owning the concerned land. The expenditure for these operations can be met from the District Planning and Development Fund, the Cabinet has decided.

The move is expected to strengthen heritage conservation efforts across Maharashtra and ensure the protection of historically significant forts and monuments from illegal occupation and degradation.

