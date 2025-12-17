 Mumbai Commuter Alleges Rapido Driver Demanded Extra Airport Charge Beyond App Fare, Post Goes Viral
A Reddit post has raised concerns about alleged overcharging by a Rapido driver on a ride from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2. The user claimed the app showed 558 but the driver demanded 803, citing airport fees. Other commenters reported similar experiences. The incident has revived conversations around fare transparency.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Commuter Alleges Rapido Driver Demanded Extra Airport Charge Beyond App Fare, Post Goes Viral | Representative Image

Mumbai, December 17: Rapido, the app-based bike taxi app has once again found itself in trouble after an reddit user shared a post exposing a major scam. Explaining the incident, the user claimed that the Rapido driver charged him significantly more than the fare displayed on the app when he booked it.

Mumbaikars be ware : Rapido scam at T2
byu/bigdick69420696969 inmumbai

According to the Reddit user, he booked a Rapido ride from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to his home in south Mumbai. The app reportedly showed an estimated fare of 558. However, upon reaching the destination, the rider claimed the driver demanded 803, asserting that Rapido drivers were required to pay 200 as airport charges. The user said the fee was never mentioned in the app and that even after the ride ended, the completed fare continued to show 558.

The user alleged that the driver insisted he pay the extra amount, saying this was airport parking charges. He wrote that he eventually paid around 800 after the driver allegedly harassed him into agreeing. The post ended with a caution to other passengers, urging them to avoid using the service.

Other Users Share Similar Experiences

The post quickly gained traction with several users sharing their experiences.

However, another Reddit user denied the claim and shared a screenshot of the fare breakup on the app, where he said that airport charges are already included in fare.

One commenter claimed the exact same thing had happened to them during a recent airport ride. According to the commenter, their Rapido driver also demanded an additional 200 on arrival. The user said they paid the amount via online payment and later submitted proof to Rapido support, after which the company refunded the extra amount to the in app wallet.

Concerns Over Transparency

The discussion has renewed concerns over transparency around fare break ups, especially when additional airport related charges are involved. While many app based taxi and bike services include airport fees in their displayed fares, users on the thread questioned why such details were allegedly not shown during the booking process.

Rapido has not yet responded publicly to the claims mentioned in the post.

The Free Press Journal has not independently verified the claims made in the online post.

