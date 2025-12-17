Sunburn Festival 2025 Makes Mumbai Debut At Sewri Waterfront, Featuring Global EDM Stars

Mumbai is set to host the three-day Sunburn Festival 2025 from Friday, December 19 marking the first time this mega electronic dance music festival will be held in the city. |

Mumbai is set to host the three-day Sunburn Festival 2025 from Friday, December 19 marking the first time this mega electronic dance music festival will be held in the city. The three-day event will take place at Infinity Bay, Sewri, located below Atal Setu, at Timber Pond Plot, MPT, Sewri. This is the first time the venue is being used for a festival on the scale of Sunburn, with organisers highlighting its central location and improved connectivity for attendees travelling from across Mumbai and beyond.

Festival Duration, Theme, and Audience Details

The festival will run for eight hours each day and is open to audiences aged 16 years and above. The 2025 edition comes with the theme “Ascend: Beyond the Real” and brings together global EDM heavyweights along with Indian and international supporting acts.

The artist lineup is led by some of the biggest names in electronic music. Sara Landry will headline on December 19, making her first-ever appearance in India. Known for her dark and industrial techno sound, her debut is expected to be one of the major highlights of the festival. On December 20, David Guetta will take the stage as part of his Monolith Tour. The world-renowned hitmaker behind tracks like Titanium and Hey Mama is set to deliver one of the most anticipated performances of the weekend. Axwell, the Swedish House Mafia alum and crowd favourite, will headline on December 21, marking his return to India with a progressive house set aimed at closing the festival on a high.

The festival also features Above & Beyond, the Grammy-nominated trance and progressive trio, who will close out one of the nights. In addition, the lineup includes legends such as Richie Hawtin along with a wide mix of global and local talent. Supporting acts and emerging artists include Vini Vici, Layla Benitez, Mathame, Dubvision b2b Third Party, Kahani vs Kunal Merchant, DJ Dali, Arcane, Sixth Ocean, Bloody Mascara, DJ Anik, DJ Aryan, Lady Barot, BOHO, Thugnaari and more. The organisers said the blend of international and Indian artists ensures a range of sounds, from peak-time festival EDM to deeper underground styles.

Ticket Categories and Pricing

Tickets are available across multiple categories and price ranges. General Access festival passes start at Rs 9,849 for a single person, while premium options go up to Rs 8,26,000 for a VVIP table accommodating 10 people. Pass options include Festival Passes for all three days, Weekend Passes for December 20 and 21, and Day Passes for individual days. Categories include General Access, VIP, Fanpit, Tuborg Lounge, Reflections Lounge and Gold Table.

Bookings can be made through official platforms including Sunburn’s website, BookMyShow and the festival’s social media handles on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. After selecting the pass and category, attendees can complete payment and download their e-pass.

Travel, Access, and Venue Connectivity

The organisers have also outlined travel and access details for festival goers. Sewri station is the closest railway station, with attendees advised to use pre-booked rideshares or shuttle services from the station to the venue. From Navi Mumbai, commuters can reach Sewri via train interchanges, with travel time estimated between 40 and 60 minutes depending on the starting point. Road connectivity is provided through the Eastern Freeway and Atal Setu, offering direct access from South and Central Mumbai. Attendees are advised to plan off-peak travel before 4 pm, as festival gates are expected to open earlier. Designated ride-sharing drop zones near the venue will be in place to help reduce congestion.

With Sunburn Festival making its Mumbai debut and bringing its largest names to a new waterfront venue, the 2025 edition is being positioned as a major addition to the city’s live music calendar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/