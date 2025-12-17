 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹8.46 Crore, Gold Valued Over ₹3 Crore In 4 Separate Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs Worth ₹8.46 Crore, Gold Valued Over ₹3 Crore In 4 Separate Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 8.46 crore and gold valued over Rs 3 crore in four cases. Gold dust was recovered from transit passengers, while drugs were seized from a Bangkok flyer. Multiple accused have been arrested under Customs and NDPS laws.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs intensify checks as officials seize drugs and gold in multiple cases | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 17: In four separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized drugs worth ₹8.46 crore and gold worth over ₹3 crore.

According to Customs sources, based on spot profiling, a Bangladeshi national who had arrived from Malé and was in transit to Dubai was apprehended while handing over four oval-shaped packets containing gold dust mixed with wax, weighing 1,460 grams and valued at ₹1.86 crore, to another person. The Bangladeshi national and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

Indian Transit Passenger Held With Gold Dust Worth Rs 1.03 Crore

“In another similar case, a transit passenger—an Indian national—was apprehended while handing over two oval-shaped packets of gold dust mixed with wax, weighing 810 grams and valued at ₹1.03 crore, to his accomplice at the airport. The transit passenger was travelling from Dubai to Bangkok via Mumbai. Both the Indian national and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday,” said a Customs officer.

Gold Jewellery Seized From Passenger Arriving From Muscat

In addition to these cases, 230 grams of gold in the form of a kada and a chain, valued at ₹29.35 lakh, were seized from an Indian passenger who arrived in Mumbai from Muscat on Tuesday. The passenger had concealed the gold inside his wallet and on his person.

Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 8.46 Crore Recovered From Bangkok Flyer

“Based on specific intelligence, a total of 8.46 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹8.46 crore in the illicit market, was recovered from a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the officer added.

