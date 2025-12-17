MRVC Commissions New Elevated Deck At Vasai Road Station To Ease Congestion And Improve Commuter Safety

n a significant boost to commuter convenience, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has commissioned a new 60 metre x 10 metre elevated deck at Vasai Road railway station recently, which has now been opened for public use. |

Mumbai: In a significant boost to commuter convenience, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has commissioned a new 60 metre x 10 metre elevated deck at Vasai Road railway station recently, which has now been opened for public use.

Deck Connects Platforms 6 and 7

The newly constructed elevated deck spans Platforms 6 and 7 and is equipped with 3-metre-wide staircases, enabling smoother and safer passenger movement across the station. Railway officials said the facility has been designed to streamline circulation during peak hours and reduce pressure on the already crowded platforms.

Easing Congestion at a Busy Suburban Hub

Vasai Road is one of the busiest suburban stations on the Western Railway network, catering to a large volume of daily commuters. The addition of the elevated deck is expected to play a crucial role in decongesting platforms, improving crowd management, and enhancing overall passenger safety.

Officials added that the project is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at modernising suburban railway stations and addressing growing commuter demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

