BMC Elections 2026: NCP Ready To Contest Independently Amid BJP’s Refusal To Ally Over Nawab Malik’s Leadership Controversy

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar (L) & former minister Nawab Malik (R) | File Pic & X @ANI

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar is prepared to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15 independently, though the final decision will be taken by party president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP MLA Sana Malik said on Wednesday.

BJP Rules Out Alliance With NCP Over Nawab Malik

The NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. However, the BJP has categorically ruled out any alliance with the NCP for the Mumbai civic polls as long as former minister Nawab Malik continues to head the party’s election management committee for the city.

BJP Mumbai president Amit Satam has publicly stated that the party will not enter into an electoral understanding with the NCP under Malik’s leadership. The BJP has cited allegations against Malik, including claims related to property transactions allegedly linked to individuals accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, as the reason for its opposition.

Addressing reporters, Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, while speaking to news channels said the NCP currently has two options before it—either to contest the 227-member BMC polls on its own or to explore the possibility of an alliance with its Mahayuti partners. She asserted that the party is organisationally prepared to fight the elections independently, but the final call rests with Ajit Pawar.

Internal Disputes and Allegations of Political Motivations

She clarified that while her father heads the election management committee for Mumbai, key political decisions are taken collectively by the party leadership. According to her, the committee was formed to assess the party’s performance and organisational position in Mumbai over the past nine years and has already prepared a detailed report.

The committee members are expected to meet Ajit Pawar shortly to discuss the future course of action. Sana Malik also described the BJP’s opposition to her father as politically motivated and alleged that NCP leader Shivajirao Nalawde met BJP minister Ashish Shelar earlier this week without authorisation from the party leadership.

Nawab Malik is currently facing money laundering charges and allegations of links with associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, accusations he has consistently denied. Moreover, He met NCP Chief Ajit Pawar on wednesday.

