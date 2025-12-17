Bandra Civic Activists To Release Citizen Manifesto Urging Political Parties To Prioritise Clean Air, Climate And Environment In BMC Polls

Furkan Shaikh, social activist and founder of We Are Stronger Together Foundation. |

Mumbai: Civic activists from Bandra will come up with a Citizen Manifesto, highlighting their demand from the political parties to keep enviornment, climate change and air pollution control on their top agendas in election manifestos for the upcoming BMC elections.

Clean Air Demands to Be Consolidated and Submitted to Authorities

"The collective feedback, postcards, and petition demands will be consolidated into a Citizen Clean Air Manifesto by Saturday. This manifesto will be formally submitted to relevant authorities, outlining actionable and measurable demands," said Furkan Shaikh, social activist and founder of We Are Stronger Together Foundation.

Some of the activits gathered at the Joggers Park, Bandra West saying 'Clean Air is our Right, Not a Privilege' and urging citizens to write a post card to the chief minister for clean air.

Outreach Campaign to Continue Across Parks in Bandra

The demonstration and citizen outreach will continue for next three days at Patwardhan Park and Almeida Park. Citizens will be encouraged to write postcards to the Chief Minister on clean air, sign an online petition demanding time-bound action on Mumbai's AQI levels and share short video messages on how air pollution is affecting their daily lives.

Shaikh who led the massive Human Chain- a silent protest against deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai last month said, "Mumbai's air pollution is no longer an environmental concern-it is a public health emergency. Children are falling sick, senior citizens are struggling to breathe, and yet we are expected to accept toxic air as normal. This initiative began because citizens cannot wait any longer. Clean air is a basic right, and the government must act with urgency, transparency, and accountability."

