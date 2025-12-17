Bombay HC To Hear Petition Against Felling Of 1,800+ Trees In Nashik For Kumbh Mela Sadhugram

Bombay high court | File Image

Mumbai: The Bombay high court will hear on Thursday a petition against the State government’s decision to fell over 1800 trees in Nashik for the Kumbh Mela in 2027 for construction of the main sadhugram (a residential facility for ascetics) for the mela.

A petition has been filed by Nashik-resident Madhukar Jagtap seeking restrain on authorities from cutting the trees.

Recently, National Green Tribunal (NGT) stayed the felling of trees till January 15, 2025.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) sought suggestions and objections from the public, on November 11, the about clearing a large swathe of the verdant Tapovan to make way for Sadhugram where temporary homes would be set up for sadhus arriving for the Simhastha Kumbh to be held between 2026-’27.

