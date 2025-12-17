NHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Alleged Drug Use At Mumbai Sunburn Festival 2025

NHRC Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Over Sunburn Festival Drug Surveillance | Photo Credits: Sunburn Festival

Mumbai, Dec 17: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a summons to the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra government in connection with the action taken or directives issued to ascertain whether the Sunburn Festival organised in Mumbai is under adequate scrutiny and whether strict surveillance is in place to restrict the use of narcotic substances at the event.

The Commission received a complaint alleging drug trafficking, raising concerns over public health and the safety of youth during the Sunburn Festival.

Chief Secretary Asked To Submit Action Taken Report

The Commission had directed the Chief Secretary to inquire into the matter and submit a report before the NHRC. However, according to the summons, the Chief Secretary, without providing any lawful excuse, failed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Commission.

NHRC Notes Non-Compliance Despite Communication

The summons, issued by the Assistant Registrar (Law) of the NHRC, states: “The Commission had directed that the allegations made in the complaint be inquired into and that an ‘Action Taken Report’ (ATR) be submitted within three days.”

It further states that the office of the Chief Secretary was communicated on December 12 to submit the required ATR. However, as noted in the summons, the Chief Secretary’s office, without any lawful excuse, failed to submit the requisite document within the prescribed time.

Commission Takes Serious View Of Lapse

In view of this failure, the Commission, during its hearing on December 17, took a serious view of the matter and directed that summons be issued requiring the presence of the Chief Secretary.

Personal Appearance Directed On December 26

Accordingly, the Chief Secretary has been directed to appear in person or through a duly authorised representative, well versed with the facts of the case, on December 26, 2025, at the Commission’s office at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, New Delhi.

Enquiry Report To Be Produced Before Commission

The summons further directs the Chief Secretary’s office to bring the requisite enquiry report in the matter and submit it before the Commission.

Warning Of Legal Consequences For Non-Appearance

It also cautions that failure to comply with the summons without a lawful excuse would attract consequences under the relevant provisions of law relating to non-attendance.

