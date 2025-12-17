 Mumbai News: Unidentified Bikers Attack Police Striking Vehicle In Kharghar, Stone-Pelting Incident Endangers On-Duty Personnel
Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Unidentified bikers allegedly pelted stones at a police striking vehicle in Kharghar, damaging a government vehicle and endangering the lives of on-duty police personnel. Kharghar police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the accused. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified bikers allegedly pelted stones at a police striking vehicle in Kharghar, damaging a government vehicle and endangering the lives of on-duty police personnel. Kharghar police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the accused.

Incident Occurred Near Kharghar Station on Mumbai–Pune Highway

According to police, the incident occurred late on December 15 when a striking vehicle from Zone-3 of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate was on routine night patrol in the Kharghar police station limits, acting on senior officers’ instructions. Near Belpada, in front of the skywalk opposite Kharghar railway station along the Mumbai–Pune highway, the police team noticed a group of transgender persons and others and asked them to disperse from the area.

While the police team was preparing to leave the spot, two unknown persons arrived from behind on a motorcycle and suddenly hurled stones at the driver’s side of the police striking vehicle before fleeing at high speed. The stone pelting shattered the vehicle’s side mirror, causing damage to government property and posing a serious threat to the safety of police personnel.

Police Warn of Strict Action, CCTV Footage Under Review

“Such attacks on police vehicles will not be tolerated. The act not only caused damage to government property but also endangered the lives of our personnel on duty. We are analysing CCTV footage and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest,” a senior police officer from Kharghar police station said.

Kharghar police have registered an offence against the two unidentified accused under Sections 125 and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. Preliminary descriptions suggest that one accused was wearing a black T-shirt, while the other was dressed in a red vest.

