Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Conference On The First Jain Tirthankar, Bhagwan Adinath

Mumbai: A three-day international conference dedicated to the life and contributions of King Rushabhdev or Adinath, the first of the 24 tirthankaras of the Jain faith, will be held in Borivali from December 19.

Jains believe that King Rushabhdev, who lived around 5000 years ago, is the original propounder of Indian civilization.

Day One: Ceremonial Procession and Inauguration

He took diksha after handling the state of Ayodhya to Bahubali. Jains say that historical documents and archaeological findings establish that Indians are inheritors of a civilized social culture that was founded thousands of years ago by Rushabhdev, also called Rishabdev.

The event is being organised by Labdhi Vikram Janseva Trust (LVJT). The event, Rushabhayan 02, will demonstrate and established that concepts such as modern startups, sustainable development, and skill-based education are not borrowed from the Western world, but are deeply rooted in Indian civilisational heritage. The name of India 'Bharat' is derived from Emperor Bharat, the illustrious son of King Rushabhdev, an assertion also mentioned in the Shrimad Bhagavat Purana.

Promotion of Indigenous Knowledge and Skills

The first day will feature a ceremonial procession, shobhayatra, in the morning, followed by the inauguration of the Kalamandap and Kesariyaji Darbar by Maharaja Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar. Jain Gachchhadhipati Yashovarmasuriji Maharaj will deliver blessings and a spiritual discourse. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, will inaugurate the Dharma Parishad, which will feature distinguished spiritual leaders including P P Acharya Bhagwant Shri Ratnasundarsurishwarji Maharaj, 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rajendra Anandgiri, P P Kothari Shri Dharmanand Swami Maharaj, Dandi Swami Jitendra Saraswati Maharaj, P P Mahant Dayalpuri Maharaj, Bageshwardham Sarkar Shri Dhirendra Shastri Ji Maharaj, Shantigiri Maharaj, Guru Mauli Dindori, and many other saints, all of whom will share their perspectives on King Rushabhdev.

On the second day of the parishad, Memorandums of Understanding will be signed with several universities and institutions. Scholars from over 150 institutions across India and abroad will present their research papers on King Rushabhdev and the systems established by him, including trade and commerce, Brahmi script, mathematics, 72 skills, and 64 fine arts. These research papers will be compiled and released as the Rushabhayan 02 research volume.

A historic release of 1,111 books will also take place, including handwritten manuscripts dating back 200 to 500 years, along with other rare texts based on Indian culture, art, and civilisational studies.

The message and philosophy of King Rushabhdev will be explained and interpreted by saints and spiritual leaders from all religions and sects, along with political leaders and senior thinkers. Jain Acharyas, eminent scholars of Sanatan culture and national thought, policymakers, historians, educators, and youth representatives will actively participate and present their views.

Expected Dignitaries and Participants

The conference will facilitate an exchange of ideas on Indian knowledge systems, sciences, and intellectual traditions. Various cultural programs will present the essence of Sanatan culture. During his life as a householder, King Rushabhdev taught the art of living and succeeding in life. During his reign, through vocational skills, fine arts, and crafts, he empowered 18 occupational groups and 36 communities, guiding professions such as blacksmiths, carpenters, potters, and others with remarkable systems of livelihood and self-reliance. An interactive exhibition on all these ancient arts and skills will be showcased. Special dialogues will be held to promote indigenous skills, and the event is expected to witness the presence of over one lakh participants.

Dignitaries expected to attend include Gujarat Deputy CM and Home Minister Harshbhai Sanghavi; Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal; Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat., industrialists and academicians.

In a statement, LVJT said that Rushabhayan 02 is not merely an event or a festival; it is a thought movement. Without understanding our roots, we cannot comprehend our present, and without clarity about the present, we cannot shape our future. The objective of this conference is to help build a society that remains deeply connected to the roots of its culture, the statement added.

