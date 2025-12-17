Mumbai Athlete Kavita Chand Conquers Mount Vinson, Antarctica In Seven Summits Quest

Kavita Chand, a 40-year-old endurance athlete from Mulund, Mumbai, successfully summited Mount Vinson, at 4,892 metres, the highest peak in Antarctica, on December 14. |

Mumbai: Kavita Chand, a 40-year-old endurance athlete from Mulund, Mumbai, successfully summited Mount Vinson, at 4,892 metres, the highest peak in Antarctica, on December 14.

Mount Vinson Climb Highlights and Historical Context

Chand achieved the feat as part of her ‘seven summits’ pursuit, a task that involves the climbing of the highest points in each of the continents. There are variations of this challenge. Mount Vinson, located around 1200 kms from the South Pole, was discovered in 1958 and first scaled in 1966. Since then, around 3500 people have climbed its summit. Chand has already summited Mount Elbrus, at around 5600 metres, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, her first feat in the challenge.

Speaking to the FPJ from Chile, where she is resting before returning to Mumbai next week, Chand said that as she stood on the summit with the other climbers in the team, she felt emotional. "It was amazing. It is difficult to express what I felt. I did not cry, but I felt emotional and happy," said Chand.

Challenging Antarctic Conditions

Chand’s expedition began on December 3, when she departed from India. She reached Punta Arenas, Chile, on the evening of December 4, before flying to an ice field on Union Glacier on Antartica in December 7 afternoon. The final approach from c to the Vinson Base Camp, located at an altitude of around 2,100 metres, was in a small ski-equipped aircraft, a flight of approximately 40 minutes.

Later that day, she undertook a six-hour trek to camp 1 and spent the night there. She pulled a sledge that carried her equipment and other supplies. The next morning, the team walked to camp 2, a steep climb that required them to leave the sledge behind and carry a backpack. Another night of rest and an eight-hour trek took them to the summit.

The expedition was led by renowned high-altitude guide Mingma David Sherpa, who served as the lead guide for the climb. The Indian contingent was supported by ace mountaineer Bharath Thammineni and his expedition company, Boots and Crampon. They left the nine-member Indian team successfully to Antarctica's highest point.

Chand said that Antartica's weather is unlike any other she has experienced. "It is harsh and extremely unpredictable. When we started, there was sunlight and then we experienced crazy wind which made it difficult to stand," said Chand who added that the temperature at the summit must have been between -15 and -20 degree Celsius.

Training and Endurance Background

Speaking about the climb, Chand said, "Carrying the Indian tricolour to the summit of Mt Vinson was an honour beyond words. I hope this achievement inspires professionals to believe that fitness, ambition and career success can go hand in hand".

Previous Achievements in Athletics

Chand said that Mumbai is fortunate to have the Western Ghats in its vicinity. "This works as a one-day hike that is good for training," said Chand, who added that endurance and strength-training are the keys to success in mountaineering. "It helps me that I am a marathoner first and then a mountaineer "

Chand has won the Delhi and Mumbai Hyrox 2025 events in her age category and has completed three of the six races that form the Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Challenge. She began running in 2017 and took up mountaineering only in 2024. This newspaper could not verify how many people from Mumbai have climbed Mount Vinson, but Chand said she was not the first.

