BMC Issue Notice To Contractor At New Bombay HC Site For Violating Air Pollution Control Norms

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC on Thursday, December 17 (today) will issue notice to the contractor working at new Bombay High Court building site in Bandra East for non-compliance of air pollution mitigation guidelines. The action comes after the High Court appointed committee inspected 36 sites with poor Air Quality Index (AQI) across Mumbai, which included the 30-acre big site where the High Court complex will be built.

Committee Observes Negligent Demolition Practices

"We have directed the ward office, buildings and factory department on Wednesday to issue notice to the contractor appointment for demolition activities in government colony in Bandra East, the site of new HC building for violating air pollution control norms. The notice will be issued on Thursday," a senior BMC officer said.

The HC appointed committee's report mentions that 'the committee conducted an independent inspection of the demolition activities at the government colony in Bandra East, where the new High Court of Bombay is planned'. Some of the observations at the site made by the committee included: Massive amounts of dust and debris scattered openly across the premises and there were no barricades, wet coverings, or dust-suppression mechanisms including sprinklers or smog guns in place; gas cylinders on the pavement being used for cutting and sawing steel, carried out in unenclosed spaces immediately adjacent to public areas, creating significant safety and fire hazards; No sensor-based or any form of air pollution monitoring devices installed, No CCTV surveillance, tyre-washing facilities, or any supervision to enforce mitigation or compliance were observed, among others.

Public Health and Safety at Risk

The committee found that the demolition activities were extremely negligent and dangerously unregulated, posing immediate risks to public health, safety, and ambient air quality.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Bombay High Court complex was held on November 5 by former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, in presence of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

BMC Also Issues Notices for Bullet Train Project

Meanwhile, the BMC has served showcase notices to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited and Hindustan Construction Company (JV)- the contractor appointed for the bullet train project for not following the 28-point guidelines on air pollution mitigation. The notice was issued on November 28, for their site in G block, Bandra Kurla complex.

While, M/s J Kumar has so far received four notices this season for violating air pollution norms, an BMC official said. "Some of its sites include- Metro 2B line near MMRDA Exibition Centre, Metro's Kalanagar station, the 2.5 km strech from Kapadia nagar to Kalanagar, near ONGC green building and others. All sites fall in H-East ward," the officer added.

As per rules, failure to comply with the air pollution mitigation norms within stipulated time, the BMC issues Stop Work Notice under section 35-A of Municipal Corporation Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/