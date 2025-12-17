Centre Rolls Out Major Capacity Expansion Plan For Mumbai Suburban Rail Network, 238 New Automatic Door Trains On Way

Automatic entry and exit doors | X

Mumbai: The Union government is undertaking extensive capacity augmentation works across the Mumbai suburban rail network to improve passenger convenience and safety, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha recently.

238 New Suburban Trains With Automatic Doors Planned

Replying to a question in the House, Vaishnaw said the procurement process is underway for 238 new suburban trains equipped with automatic door systems. The initiative is aimed at enhancing commuter safety on one of the busiest suburban rail networks in the world.

Highlighting measures to improve regional connectivity, the minister said new train stoppages have been introduced in Palghar district to cater to growing passenger demand. Palghar and Boisar stations currently handle heavy rail traffic, with 104 and 99 train services operating daily, respectively.

According to the minister, Palghar station is served by 104 trains, including 46 Mail and Express services, 16 passenger trains and 42 suburban locals. Boisar station sees 99 services, comprising 41 Mail and Express trains, 16 passenger services and 42 suburban trains.

Key Long-Distance Trains Get New Halts at Palghar

As part of recent passenger-friendly initiatives, the Bandra Terminus–Bhuj Kutch Express (22955/22956) has been provided a halt at Palghar with effect from May 17, 2025, while the Shri Ganganagar–Dadar Express (12489/12490) began stopping at Palghar from May 18, 2025. Additionally, the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad Lok Shakti Express (22927/22928) will halt at Safale station, near Palghar, from September 4, 2025.

Vaishnaw noted that Palghar and Boisar stations are well served by a mix of long-distance Mail and Express trains, MEMU services, passenger trains and suburban locals, ensuring improved regional and intercity connectivity for daily commuters and long-distance travellers.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment, the minister said the government is focused on strengthening Mumbai’s suburban rail infrastructure through capacity expansion, modern safety systems and enhanced passenger amenities to meet the rising commuter demand in the metropolitan region.

