Thane Crime Branch Busts Irani Gang Member, Solves 20 Chain-Snatching Cases Across Five Cities, Gold Worth ₹30.22 Lakh Recovered

Thane: In a significant crackdown on street crime, the Thane Police Crime Branch have arrested a key member of the notorious Irani gang, successfully solving 20 chain-snatching cases reported across Thane, Mumbra, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Accused Identified as Habitual Offender

The accused has been identified as Abbas Younus Sayyed alias ‘Badda’ (21) Ambivali Kalyan a habitual offender who allegedly targeted pedestrians by forcibly snatching gold chains while they walked along roads and footpaths. His arrest has brought major relief to residents who had been living in fear due to a surge in such crimes.

The breakthrough was achieved by the Bhiwandi Unit of the Crime Branch under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Janardan Sonawane. The team, led by Sub-Inspector Ravindra Patil, was conducting a parallel investigation into a chain-snatching case registered at Narpoli Police Station when Abbas’s name emerged as a prime suspect.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the police learned that Abbas had fled Maharashtra and was hiding in Bidar district of Karnataka. A special team was dispatched and he was successfully apprehended and brought back to Thane for further investigation.

Confession Leads to Recovery of Stolen Gold

During sustained interrogation, Abbas allegedly confessed to committing 20 chain-snatching offences across different parts of the Thane commissionerate. Based on his disclosures, police recovered 232.5 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹30.22 lakh, believed to be stolen during these crimes.

Police officials said the accused is a known criminal with a prior record and was actively operating as part of an Irani gang that had unleashed a reign of terror, particularly targeting women and elderly pedestrians in crowded localities.

Irani Gang’s Modus Operandi Exposed

Senior officers said the Thane Police have intensified surveillance and targeted operations to curb chain-snatching and other street crimes, with a special focus on organised gangs and repeat offenders.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Punjabrao Ugle, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amar singh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Bagade.

The successful team included Senior PI Janardan Sonawane, Assistant PIs Shriraj Mali and Mithun Bhoir, Sub-Inspector Ravindra Patil, Ramchandra Jadhav, Rajesh Shinde, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Chaudhary, Sunil Salunkhe, Head Constables Sabir Sheikh, Prashant Rane and all team.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace other gang members and recover additional stolen valuables, while enhanced patrolling has been ordered in vulnerable pockets to prevent similar crimes.

