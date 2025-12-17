Thane: Cold Wave And Rising Pollution Trigger Surge In Respiratory And Seasonal Illnesses

With the onset of cold in Thane district, the adverse effect on the health of citizens has started showing. |

Thane: With the onset of cold in Thane district, the adverse effect on the health of citizens has started showing. A sudden increase in the number of patients with cold, cough, fever, allergies, skin diseases and respiratory related diseases is being recorded. A large number of patients are reaching the OPD department of government hospitals including Thane District Civil Hospital for treatment every day.

Pollution and Temperature Both Affecting Health Of Citizens

Cold winds, dense fog in the morning and increasing air pollution are proving fatal to health. In view of this, the health department has issued an alertness alert. The effect of cold and fog is felt more in the morning and evening in Thane, Kalyan Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Shahapur, Murbad and areas adjacent to the Palghar border. The changing weather is having the most impact on young children, the elderly and patients suffering from asthma, sinus, high blood pressure and other chronic diseases. A large number of patients are coming to the civil hospital with complaints like sore throat, runny nose, fever, headache, difficulty in breathing, chest tightness and dry skin. In some cases, serious symptoms related to allergy and respiration have also come to the fore.

The health department has warned that the risk of infectious diseases like swine flu, dengue, malaria and chikungunya increases in winter. Due to the further drop in night temperature in rural and tribal areas, the problem of blood pressure and joint pain may increase in the elderly, while it is necessary to make children wear warm clothes to protect them from the cold.

Official Statement

District Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar has appealed to the citizens that if symptoms of fever, persistent cough, difficulty in breathing or illness increase, instead of taking medicine on their own, they should immediately get themselves checked at the nearest government hospital. Also, drinking enough water, taking hot and nutritious food, using a mask during morning fog, avoiding direct contact with cold air and getting full sleep is very necessary. The health department has clarified that caution is the best defense, and timely treatment can prevent serious illnesses.

