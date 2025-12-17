World Hindu Economic Forum 2025 In Mumbai To Focus On Innovation, Self-Reliance, And Prosperity

Industry leaders, global investors, policymakers, Union ministers, and Chief Ministers will gather at the World Hindu Economic Forum which will be held in Mumbai on 19 and 20 December. | X @WHEForum

Mumbai: Industry leaders, global investors, policymakers, Union ministers, and Chief Ministers will gather at the World Hindu Economic Forum which will be held in Mumbai on 19 and 20 December.

Keynote Addresses and High-Level Participation

The theme for this year's summit is 'Innovation, Self-Reliance and Prosperity'. The meeting will discuss strategies for growth, enterprise promotion, and wealth creation rooted in Hindu civilisational values.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis; Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav; Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi; Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari; and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal are among those who will participate in the summit. Fadnavis and Yadav will deliver the keynote addresses. Gadkari and Goyal will participate in high-level discussions.

The forum will open with a session for large corporates, followed by the MSME and entrepreneurial session the next day.

This year’s edition will introduce a dedicated MSME and Startup track, aimed at supporting early-stage enterprises through mentorship, financing pathways, and global market access. The track will spotlight sectors central to Bharat’s economic progress, including renewable energy, manufacturing, digital services, mobility, and healthcare technologies.

The forum will also feature a large 'Corporates Roundtable', closed-door policy dialogues, and WHEF launchpad presentations for emerging ventures. Delegates will engage in sector-focused sessions designed to connect founders, investors, and industry leaders. The forum expects participation from over 400 delegates across sectors including technology, clean energy, manufacturing, and social innovation.

Global Context and Previous Editions

The Mumbai summit follows the WHEF 2025 Adelaide conference in Australia, held under the theme 'Empowering Growth: Prosperity, Innovation and Sustainability'. The Adelaide forum saw participation from Australian leaders including Joe Szakacs, minister for trade and investment; Zoe Bettison, minister for tourism and multicultural affairs; and senator Andrew McLachlan.

Organiser Statements

Swami Vigyananand, initiator of WHEF, said, “Our economy is our strength. Through WHEF, we aim to channel the collective talent, knowledge, and enterprise of Hindus globally to create and share surplus wealth, ensuring prosperity for all.”

Rajesh Sharma, chairman, organising committee of WHEF 2025 and managing director and chief executive officer of Capri Global Capital Ltd., said, “WHEF has become a global platform that promotes enterprise and values-driven growth. WHEF 2025 will focus on how innovation, ethics, and collaboration can shape Bharat’s role in the world economy.”

Founded in 2012, WHEF has held economic forums in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Chicago, and Adelaide. In the past, the forums have featured leading thinkers such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Bibek Debroy, Ajay Piramal, K V Kamath, Mohandas Pai, Shri Sridhar Vembu, Nilesh Shah, Navneet Munot, and G M Rao.

WHEF’s core philosophy, 'Dharmasya Moolam Arthah' — “Economy is the Strength,” emphasises sustainable prosperity anchored in ethical and community-centered economic growth. Its mission is to promote enterprise, generate surplus wealth, and foster societal prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and adherence to dharmic values.

