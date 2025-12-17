 Thane News: Late-Night Firing At BJP Candidate Pawan Walekar’s Office In Ambernath Raises Law And Order Concerns Ahead Of Polls | VIDEO
Thane News: Late-Night Firing At BJP Candidate Pawan Walekar’s Office In Ambernath Raises Law And Order Concerns Ahead Of Polls | VIDEO

Days before Ambernath civic polls, unidentified bike-borne assailants fired at BJP candidate Pawan Walekar’s election office, triggering panic and law-and-order concerns. Police have registered a case and launched a multi-team probe with Crime Branch support.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Bullet marks seen on the glass façade of BJP candidate Pawan Walekar’s election office after a late-night firing incident in Ambernath | X - @KhaneAnkita

Ambernath, Dec 17: With just two days remaining for the Ambernath Municipal Council elections, a late-night firing incident at the office of BJP candidate Pawan Walekar has sent shockwaves across the city, raising serious concerns over law and order during the sensitive election period.

Attack Caught On CCTV In Ambernath West

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in the Navin Bhendi Pada area of Ambernath West, when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Walekar’s election office. At least four rounds were fired, leaving bullet marks on the office’s glass façade. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

Panic Ahead Of Crucial Polling Day

According to preliminary information, the firing was allegedly carried out with the intention of creating panic and intimidation rather than causing fatalities. However, the timing of the incident—just days before polling—has intensified political tension in the area.

Candidate And Supporters Inside Office During Firing

At the time of the attack, BJP candidate Pawan Walekar was present inside the office along with his supporters and workers. The assailants fled the scene immediately after firing, taking advantage of the late-night hour.

Minor Injury Due To Broken Glass

One security staff member sustained minor injuries when shards of broken glass pierced his finger due to the impact of the bullets on the glass panels. He was provided first aid at the scene.

Police Register Case, Multiple Teams Deployed

Senior police officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gore said the firing took place around 12.30 am when four people were seated inside the office of Bhupati Traders.

“Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle fired four rounds. One round missed its target, while the others hit the glass exterior. The injury was caused due to broken glass and not a direct gunshot,” DCP Gore clarified.

Crime Branch Joins Probe Amid CM Rally Plans

Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the incident, the police have registered a case against unknown persons and constituted multiple teams to trace the accused. Three special investigation teams from the Ambernath police division have been deployed, while a dedicated team from the Thane Crime Branch has also joined the probe.

“The investigation is being conducted from all angles. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analysed, and technical evidence is being examined. The motive behind the firing will become clear once the accused are apprehended,” DCP Gore added.

Heightened Security As Political Tension Mounts

The incident has assumed greater significance as a public rally of the Chief Minister is scheduled in Ambernath later today. In this backdrop, the firing has sparked apprehension among voters and political workers alike, with questions being raised about security arrangements during the election campaign.

