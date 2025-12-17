Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Police Conduct Riot Control Mock Drill Ahead Of Civic Polls On January 15

Vashi Police personnel take part in a riot control mock drill ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 17: With the Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, the Vashi Police conducted a riot control mock drill on Tuesday to ensure law and order preparedness in the area. The exercise was held at Sacred High School in Sector 1, Vashi.

Aim To Strengthen Law And Order Preparedness

The drill aimed to enable the police to respond swiftly and effectively to any untoward incidents that may arise during the election period. Two police officers and 25 police personnel participated in the exercise, while a fire brigade team, a tender van and an ambulance were kept on standby as part of the preparedness measures.

Demonstration Of Crowd Control And Emergency Response

During the drill, police personnel demonstrated crowd control techniques, methods to handle tense situations, emergency coordination, and response protocols, with an emphasis on public safety.

“Such mock drills help ensure that our teams are fully prepared to deal with any unforeseen situation during the elections,” a police official said.

Also Watch:

Assurance Of Peaceful And Fear-Free Elections

The police administration stated that all necessary arrangements are being put in place to ensure that the Municipal Corporation elections are conducted peacefully and in a fear-free atmosphere, under strict vigilance to maintain law and order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/