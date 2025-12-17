Thane: Security Guard Injured In Firing At BJP Candidate's Office In Ambernath Ahead Of Local Polls; CCTV Video Surfaces | X @KhaneAnkita

Ambernath: Tension gripped Ambernath after unidentified assailants opened fire at the office of BJP municipal election candidate Pawan Walekar late Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the Ambernath Municipal Council elections scheduled for December 20.

About The Incident

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 am at Walekar’s office located in the Navin Bhendi Pada area of Ambernath West. Two unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly fired Six rounds towards the office before fleeing the spot. The bullets shattered the glass façade of the office, triggering panic among those present.

At the time of the firing, Walekar was inside the office along with party workers. One person sustained a bullet injury to his finger and was immediately rushed for medical treatment. He is reported to be out of danger.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the office premises. Preliminary investigation suggests that the firing was carried out with the intention of creating fear and panic in the area, police said.

Following the incident, teams from Ambarnath and Badlapur police stations, along with the Crime Branch, rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace the accused. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and further investigation is underway.

The firing incident has raised serious concerns over law and order, especially as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to address a public rally in Ambernath today as part of the election campaign. Security arrangements in the region have since been tightened.

Police officials have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and to prevent any untoward incidents during the election period.

