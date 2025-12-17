 Maharashtra: Woman From Baramati Raped By 3 Men In Beed After Being Lured With Job Offer
A woman from Baramati was allegedly raped by three men in Beed, Maharashtra, after being promised a job by an accused woman. The victim was lured to Ambajogai, assaulted, and taken to a lodge where the assault occurred. Attempts to force her into prostitution were made. The victim was rescued by her mother, and a case is under investigation.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
Maharashtra: Woman From Baramati Raped By 3 Men In Beed After Being Lured With Job Offer | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed (Maharashtra): A woman from Baramati in Pune district has allegedly been raped by three men in Maharashtra's Beed district after being promised a job, police said.

About The Incident

The alleged incident took place six months ago, they said, adding that a case was registered a few days back in this connection against four persons, including a woman.

The accused woman lured the victim under the pretext of getting her a job at an arts centre at Ambajogai in Beed district.

Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness
'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent 'Shivers' Through Her Body, Aditya Dhar REACTS
Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore
India Targets 5 Million Tonnes Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030: Govt Updates Parliament
However, after the victim arrived here, the woman and two other persons assaulted her and forcibly took her to a lodge in the town where three men allegedly raped her, an official from Ambajogai police station said, quoting the victim's complaint.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC...
Attempts were also made to force her into prostitution, he said.

The victim recently managed to contact her mother, who rushed to Ambajogai, rescued her daughter and took her back to Baramati.

A case was subsequently registered at the Baramati police station and transferred to Ambajogai Rural police station on Tuesday for further investigation, the official said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police added.

