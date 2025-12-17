Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 75-year-old retired man from Dadar West has fallen victim to a cyber fraud, in which fraudsters posing as officials from the telecom department, police, and the Supreme Court allegedly cheated him of Rs 43 lakh by threatening him with a purported “digital arrest”, alleging links to incarcerated 1993 blasts accused Abu Salem.

According to the complaint, the 75-year-old resident of Dadar (W) received a phone call on September 30, from an unknown person claiming to be an official from the telecom department, alleging that money connected to criminal activities was being deposited into his bank account. The man denied the allegations and said that the bank account details provided were incorrect.

The scammers posed as a DCP-level police officer, sending purported Supreme Court documents. They also posed as the secretary of the BSE to get his share investments, following which he sold his shares worth Rs43 lakh and sent money to a Saraswat Cooperative Bank account on October 7.

