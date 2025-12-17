 Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials

Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials

A 75-year-old retired man from Dadar West, Mumbai, was cheated of Rs 43 lakh in a cyber fraud. Scammers posing as telecom officials, police, and Supreme Court authorities threatened him with a fake “digital arrest” linked to criminal activities. They tricked him into selling shares and transferring money to a fraudulent bank account in October.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 75-year-old retired man from Dadar West has fallen victim to a cyber fraud, in which fraudsters posing as officials from the telecom department, police, and the Supreme Court allegedly cheated him of Rs 43 lakh by threatening him with a purported “digital arrest”, alleging links to incarcerated 1993 blasts accused Abu Salem.

According to the complaint, the 75-year-old resident of Dadar (W) received a phone call on September 30, from an unknown person claiming to be an official from the telecom department, alleging that money connected to criminal activities was being deposited into his bank account. The man denied the allegations and said that the bank account details provided were incorrect.

Read Also
Bombay HC Rules Occupant In Possession Entitled To Redevelopment Benefits Despite Co-Ownership...
article-image

The scammers posed as a DCP-level police officer, sending purported Supreme Court documents. They also posed as the secretary of the BSE to get his share investments, following which he sold his shares worth Rs43 lakh and sent money to a Saraswat Cooperative Bank account on October 7.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Climbs 201.23 Points To 84,881.09 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 64.8 To 25,924.90
Sensex Climbs 201.23 Points To 84,881.09 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 64.8 To 25,924.90
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 17, 2025: City Wakes Up To Winter Chill But Smog Pushes Air Quality Back Into Unhealthy Zone; AQI At 265
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 17, 2025: City Wakes Up To Winter Chill But Smog Pushes Air Quality Back Into Unhealthy Zone; AQI At 265
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC Officials
AUS vs ENG: Why Are Australian And England Players Wearing Black Armbands During 3rd Ashes Test? Reason Explained
AUS vs ENG: Why Are Australian And England Players Wearing Black Armbands During 3rd Ashes Test? Reason Explained

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC...

Mumbai Cyber Crime: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹43 Lakh After Scammers Pose As Telecom, Police & SC...

Mumbai: SEBI Court Sentences Businessman To One-Month Jail For Failing To Pay ₹5-Lakh Penalty For...

Mumbai: SEBI Court Sentences Businessman To One-Month Jail For Failing To Pay ₹5-Lakh Penalty For...

Mumbai: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries In Gas Cylinder Blast In Mankhurd Chawl | Video

Mumbai: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries In Gas Cylinder Blast In Mankhurd Chawl | Video

Christmas Travel: Must-Visit These Ancient Churches In Bandra

Christmas Travel: Must-Visit These Ancient Churches In Bandra

Bombay HC Issues Notice To Centre On Late Agniveer’s Mother’s Plea Seeking Regular Soldier...

Bombay HC Issues Notice To Centre On Late Agniveer’s Mother’s Plea Seeking Regular Soldier...