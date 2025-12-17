Mumbai To Get 1st Gen Z-Themed Post Office At IIT-Bombay On December 18

Representational image (Gen Z-themed post office at IIT Bhilai) | India Post

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness a unique blend of tradition and modernity as India Post prepares to inaugurate the city’s first-ever Gen Z-themed post office at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus on December 18. Designed especially to appeal to youngsters, students and digital natives, the initiative aims to redefine the image of post offices and make them more relevant to today’s generation.

The new-age post office will feature facilities rarely associated with conventional postal spaces. These include free Wi-Fi, a cafeteria-style seating area, a mini library, a dedicated music corner and curated philately merchandise for stamp collectors, as reported by Hindustan Times. The idea is to create a welcoming, interactive environment where students can not only access postal services but also spend time productively.

Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra and Goa, Amitabh Singh, said the initiative reflects India Post’s efforts to evolve with changing times and consumer expectations. “The Gen Z post office introduces a fresh and contemporary approach to postal services, specially curated for young citizens, students and digital natives,” Singh said, as quoted by HT. He added that by reimagining post offices as vibrant community hubs, India Post aims to bridge its rich heritage with innovation and ensure its services remain accessible and engaging for the next generation.

According to Singh, similar Gen Z-themed post offices have already been launched at institutions such as IITs and IIMs in Delhi, as well as campuses in Kerala, Gujarat, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The IIT Bombay outlet marks a key step in expanding the initiative in Maharashtra and strengthening its presence in urban academic spaces.

Apart from its modern design, the post office will offer a range of services tailored for young users. These include a ‘Parcel Gyan’ desk to educate customers about parcel and logistics services, QR-based and digital service delivery, Aadhaar enrolment facilities and a guidance centre for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes. Customers will also receive incentives, including a 10 per cent discount on Speed Post services and a 5 per cent discount on bulk parcel bookings.

The interiors, featuring colourful murals and contemporary wall designs, have been conceptualised by India Post’s in-house team in collaboration with IIT Bombay students, ensuring a youthful and creative touch.

The launch coincides with other recent infrastructure upgrades at IIT Bombay, including the opening of a new 800-capacity dining hall at Hostel 4, named in honour of alumnus Pramod Chaudhari.

