'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 |

Mumbai is witnessing a fresh burst of political chatter as a series of anonymous hoardings centred on Marathi identity have appeared in prominent parts of the city. With bold messages urging people to stand together, the posters have stirred curiosity and intensified the political atmosphere ahead of the municipal elections.

The hoardings carry striking slogans such as Once the land is lost, it cannot be regained, Marathi people, save Mumbai, This is the last battle for your existence and this time you have to come together for Marathi. These messages have been displayed at busy junctions, railway station areas, markets and in residential pockets, ensuring maximum visibility among daily commuters and local residents.

No Political Ownership Raises Questions

What has added intrigue is the complete absence of any name, party symbol or organisational signature on the billboards. This anonymity has fuelled speculation about the intent and identity of those behind the campaign. Political observers believe the posters are part of a calculated attempt to revive the Marathi pride narrative, which has historically influenced Mumbai’s electoral outcomes.

The timing is seen as significant. With the possibility of an understanding between the Thackeray led faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and with the Marathi vote having splintered in recent years, analysts suggest that the emotional pitch is meant to consolidate voter sentiment.

Identity Politics Returns to Centre Stage

The use of the phrase last battle of existence has caught particular attention. It is being interpreted as an effort to frame the upcoming municipal elections as a direct struggle over identity and belonging. This symbolism, political strategists believe, could shape voter behaviour in key wards.

All eyes are now on how the municipal corporation and election authorities respond to such anonymous messaging, especially as the model code of conduct approaches.

Counter Hoardings Escalate the War of Words

Soon after the Marathi unity hoardings appeared, a second set of posters emerged across different neighbourhoods. These counter messages asked, How will those who could not accept Hindutva protect the interests of the Marathi people? urging citizens to stay alert and not be guided by the influence of any one family.

With both sides sharpening their tone, Mumbai appears set for a heated and emotionally charged run up to the civic polls.

