 'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

Anonymous hoardings urging Marathi unity have appeared across Mumbai ahead of the civic elections, triggering speculation about their origin and intent. With strong identity-driven slogans and no political ownership, the posters have prompted discussions about voter mobilisation, alliances, and the revival of Marathi pride.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026 |

Mumbai is witnessing a fresh burst of political chatter as a series of anonymous hoardings centred on Marathi identity have appeared in prominent parts of the city. With bold messages urging people to stand together, the posters have stirred curiosity and intensified the political atmosphere ahead of the municipal elections.

The hoardings carry striking slogans such as Once the land is lost, it cannot be regained, Marathi people, save Mumbai, This is the last battle for your existence and this time you have to come together for Marathi. These messages have been displayed at busy junctions, railway station areas, markets and in residential pockets, ensuring maximum visibility among daily commuters and local residents.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai’s Civic Polls Return After 4 Years, Setting Stage For High-Stakes...
article-image

No Political Ownership Raises Questions

What has added intrigue is the complete absence of any name, party symbol or organisational signature on the billboards. This anonymity has fuelled speculation about the intent and identity of those behind the campaign. Political observers believe the posters are part of a calculated attempt to revive the Marathi pride narrative, which has historically influenced Mumbai’s electoral outcomes.

FPJ Shorts
'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway Track Amid Recruitment Delays
Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway Track Amid Recruitment Delays
Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction
Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction
Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost Up To ₹51,50,000 | WATCH
Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost Up To ₹51,50,000 | WATCH

The timing is seen as significant. With the possibility of an understanding between the Thackeray led faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and with the Marathi vote having splintered in recent years, analysts suggest that the emotional pitch is meant to consolidate voter sentiment.

Identity Politics Returns to Centre Stage

The use of the phrase last battle of existence has caught particular attention. It is being interpreted as an effort to frame the upcoming municipal elections as a direct struggle over identity and belonging. This symbolism, political strategists believe, could shape voter behaviour in key wards.

All eyes are now on how the municipal corporation and election authorities respond to such anonymous messaging, especially as the model code of conduct approaches.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: At Last, A Make-Or-Break State Battle Unites The Thackerays
article-image

Counter Hoardings Escalate the War of Words

Soon after the Marathi unity hoardings appeared, a second set of posters emerged across different neighbourhoods. These counter messages asked, How will those who could not accept Hindutva protect the interests of the Marathi people? urging citizens to stay alert and not be guided by the influence of any one family.

With both sides sharpening their tone, Mumbai appears set for a heated and emotionally charged run up to the civic polls.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...

Manikrao Kokate Not Reachable! Maha Minister Goes Incommunicado As Legal Net Tightens; Arrest Likely...

Chandrapur: Burdened By ₹1 Lakh Debt, Maharashtra Farmer Allegedly Sells Kidney; Here's What...

Chandrapur: Burdened By ₹1 Lakh Debt, Maharashtra Farmer Allegedly Sells Kidney; Here's What...

'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC...

'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC...

Mumbai To Get 1st Gen Z-Themed Post Office At IIT-Bombay On December 18

Mumbai To Get 1st Gen Z-Themed Post Office At IIT-Bombay On December 18

Mumbai: Chilling Video Shows Police Constable Rescuing 9-Foot Python With Bare Hands In Dharavi |...

Mumbai: Chilling Video Shows Police Constable Rescuing 9-Foot Python With Bare Hands In Dharavi |...