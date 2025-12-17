Chandrapur: Burdened By ₹1 Lakh Debt, Maharashtra Farmer Allegedly Sells Kidney; Here's What Happened

Image for representation

In a disturbing incident, a farmer from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district was allegedly forced to sell his kidney to repay a portion of a loan taken from local moneylenders. What began as a loan of Rs 1 lakh reportedly grew to nearly Rs 74 lakh due to extremely high interest.

Here's What Happened

The 29-year-old farmer, Roshan Sadashiv Kude, from Minthur village in Nagbhid tehsil, had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh at 40 per cent interest in 2021 from four local money-lenders. According to sources in the police department, the farmer owned four acres of lan,d and due to losses incurred in farming, Kude decided to start a supplementary business. So he bought cows hoping to earn some income from dairy farming, and borrowed a loan each from moneylenders from the area in 2021, sources said, as reported by PTI.

However, according to NDTV report, even before the dairy business could take off, the cows he purchased also died, and the crops on the land he owned failed. With interest accumulating rapidly, the debt ballooned to around Rs 74 lakh, claimed several media reports. The report added that the farmer then sold his land, tractor and valuable household items to pay off the debt, however, that was not enough.

Later, one of the moneylenders suggested that him to sell his kidney. An agent took Kude to Kolkata, where he underwent a medical examination. After the examination, Kude had his surgery in Cambodia, and his kidney was removed. For selling his kidney, the farmer claimed that he received Rs 8 lakh.

The farmer also reportedly claimed that he also made a police complaint, but no action was taken. He also added that if he does not receive justice, he and his family would self-immolate in front of the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Case Registered Against The Money Lenders

The police have now launched a probe and also arrested the four accused. A case was registered at the Brahmapuri police station against the four moneylenders on the charge of extortion and under the Maharashtra Money-lending (Regulation) Act. Following this, the personnel of the Nagbhid police station contacted Kude and requested to cooperate with the investigation.

