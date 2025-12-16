BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai’s Civic Polls Return After 4 Years, Setting Stage For High-Stakes Multi-Party Battle

Mumbai prepares for the return of elected civic leadership as political parties gear up for the high-stakes BMC elections after nearly four years | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 15: With the State Election Commission announcing the dates, preparations for the long-delayed BMC elections after nearly four years are finally underway.

During this period, the split in the Shiv Sena, shifting alliances among the BJP, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and repeated delays in holding polls led to the BMC being run by appointed administrators rather than elected representatives.

Reshaped by recent political upheavals in Maharashtra, the upcoming BMC election has transformed from a once-predictable contest into a high-stakes, multi-party battle.

As Mumbai moves back to elected governance, the results will reflect public opinion, political strength, and the future course of urban politics in India’s financial hub.

From Congress Stronghold to Shiv Sena Bastion

In the years after Independence, the Indian National Congress held a strong grip on the BMC, reflecting its dominance in Maharashtra politics. This began to change in the late 20th century, as the Shiv Sena, built on Marathi pride and regional identity, steadily gained influence in Mumbai.

The party first came to power in the BMC in 1985, and by 1997, it had established firm control, beginning nearly two decades of largely uninterrupted rule. For years, the Shiv Sena governed the BMC either alone or in alliance with the BJP.

However, the long-standing alliance was disrupted in 2017, a turning point when the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party while the BJP made significant gains, finishing a close second. Despite being allies at the state and national levels, the two parties clashed fiercely, exposing cracks in their partnership.

Splits and Shifting Alliances Redraw Political Map

In 2019, Maharashtra politics saw major shifts with the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The political landscape changed further when the Shiv Sena split into Uddhav-led and Eknath Shinde-led factions, and the NCP divided into Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar groups in 2023.

In 2022, Shinde led a rebellion, with most Shiv Sena legislators joining him and the BJP to form the state government. This weakened the original Shiv Sena faction and removed a strong regional rival to the BJP in state politics.

With the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), the BJP is poised to fulfil its long-standing goal of electing a mayor from its alliance. On the other hand, there is strong speculation that the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena may join forces in an attempt to challenge the ruling alliance and regain power.

Return of Elected Governance After Administrator Rule

The upcoming BMC election is more than just about roads, flooding, or waste management—it marks the return of elected leadership after nearly four years under state-appointed administrators Iqbal Singh Chahal from March 2022, followed by Bhushan Gagrani in March 2024.

Voters will compare the performance of administrators with what elected leaders could deliver. For the rival Shiv Sena factions, the polls are a fight for legacy and legitimacy, the BJP aims to strengthen its hold in urban Maharashtra, and Congress and other regional parties hope to regain a foothold in Mumbai.

Box: Political strength

Major political parties

1992 | 2002 | 2012 | 2017

Shiv Sena — 69 | 98 | 75 | 84

BJP — 14 | 35 | 31 | 82

Congress — 112 | 60 | 52 | 31

NCP — 0 | 13 | 13 | 09

Samajwadi Party — 0 | 10 | 09 | 06

(In 1992, Mumbai had 220 wards, which have now been increased to 227.)

