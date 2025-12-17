Mumbai: Chilling Video Shows Police Constable Rescuing 9-Foot Python With Bare Hands In Dharavi | WATCH | X @MumbaiPolice

Mumbai: A Mumbai police constable has rescued a 9-foot-long python from a duct outside a park in the city's Dharavi area, an official said.

A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media, and the city police also uploaded it on their X account.

Fearless in Uniform: PC Sachin More Rescues 9-Foot Python in Dharavi.



A python was discovered during wire repair work inside an internet duct near a natural park, within the jurisdiction of @DharaviPS



A worker spotted the snake during wire repair work inside an internet duct near Dharavi depot on December 13, a police official said.

After being alerted, constable Sachin More, who is also a trained snake rescuer, rushed to the spot.

He rescued the python and handed it over to the forest department, a police official said.

More is attached to the police's local arms unit.

Meanwhile, two Indian Giant Squirrels, rescued a few months back, have been released into the wild after treatment at a rehabilitation facility here.

The Indian Giant Squirrel, also known as Shekru in Marathi, is the state animal of Maharashtra.

They are facing threats to their survival due to habitat loss and fragmentation in their native range, a wildlife expert said.

The forest department had rescued two squirrels in separate instances and handed them over to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for their treatment and rehabilitation.

After being treated for nearly three months, they were declared fit and released into the wild last week, RAWW founder Pawan Sharma said on Tuesday.

