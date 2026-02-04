Mumbai Crime: Chembur Vendor Booked For Abuse, Threats Over Illegal Hawking Outside Shopping Complex

Police intervene after a dispute over illegal hawking escalates outside a shopping complex on Chembur Station Road | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 03: A dispute over illegal hawking on a footpath outside a shopping complex in Chembur escalated into a case of abuse and criminal intimidation, following which police registered an offence against a street vendor for allegedly threatening a shop employee and the president of a shopkeepers’ association.

Incident outside shopping complex

According to the Chembur police, the incident took place on the evening of January 30, 2026, outside Natraj Shopping Centre on Chembur Station Road. The complainant, Motichand Laxmichand Momaya (73), works as a counter salesman at Urmi Gents Shop located inside the complex.

Footpath encroachment triggers dispute

As per the FIR, several unauthorised street vendors routinely occupy the footpath in front of the shops, causing obstruction to pedestrians and inconvenience to customers despite repeated police action. On the day of the incident, a large crowd had gathered outside Momaya’s shop as vendors were selling clothes and footwear on the footpath, blocking customer access.

Verbal abuse and threats alleged

When Momaya requested a clothes vendor to move slightly aside, another vendor, identified as Mohammed Jafar Mohammed Hussain Shaikh (42), who was allegedly selling slippers nearby, intervened and verbally abused him. After the matter was brought to the notice of Paras Bamboli, president of the shopkeepers’ association, he questioned Shaikh regarding his conduct.

Police said Shaikh, allegedly angered by this, entered Urmi Gents Shop, abused both Momaya and Paras Bhai, and threatened them with serious consequences, including mobilising other vendors to create a disturbance.

Police action and case registered

The situation worsened, prompting the Chembur police to rush to the spot. Shaikh was detained and later booked after Momaya, along with Paras Bhai, lodged a formal complaint at the police station.

An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway. The incident has sparked concern and anger among local traders, who allege increasing intimidation and lawlessness by unauthorised street vendors in the area.

