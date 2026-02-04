 Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Says Convict Shree Jogdhankar Caught In His Own Web Of Lies
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiJhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Says Convict Shree Jogdhankar Caught In His Own Web Of Lies

Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Says Convict Shree Jogdhankar Caught In His Own Web Of Lies

While convicting Shree Jogdhankar in the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the Mumbai sessions court held that he was trapped in his own lies. The court relied on CCTV footage, witness statements and inconsistencies in his explanations about injuries to establish his presence and role in the crime.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 03:43 AM IST
article-image
The sessions court convicts Shree Jogdhankar in the 2021 Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, citing contradictions in his conduct and statements. | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 03: While convicting Shree Jogdhankar, the court said that he was caught in his own web of lies, adding that till the end he had no explanation for the injuries sustained by him.

CCTV footage and injuries
The judge noted that according to CCTV footage from Bhagwati Heights—the building where the murder took place—Jogdhankar was seen leaving the spot at around 2.03 am. His shirt was torn and he was limping, indicating that he was injured. Subsequently, he called his friends, Harsh and Param, who took him to Sion Hospital.

Evasive conduct after incident
The court noted that even when questioned by his friends, he evaded replies. At the hospital too, he avoided providing details about his injuries and simply said that he was injured after falling down in Mahim, the judge said.

The court observed, “On being repeatedly asked by Harsh, he gave a vague answer that he attempted to save Diya Padalkar and, in that course, he fell down and sustained injuries. Importantly, this is not the defence Jogdhankar used during the trial.”

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Rules Housing Societies Cannot Demand Excess Transfer Premiums To Deny Membership
Bombay HC Rules Housing Societies Cannot Demand Excess Transfer Premiums To Deny Membership
Mumbai News: Special Court Closes ED Money Laundering Case Against MCX, Jignesh Shah After CBI Closure
Mumbai News: Special Court Closes ED Money Laundering Case Against MCX, Jignesh Shah After CBI Closure

Contradictory explanations
Pointing out his statements, the court said that he later claimed he was assaulted by unknown persons—an altogether new theory. The court held that Jogdhankar’s presence at the scene was proved by various sets of evidence, including the CCTV footage and Harsh’s statement.

Court rejects defence theory
His lawyer contended that Kukreja’s death occurred only after Jogdhankar had left the premises, citing a call made by the latter to the victim at 2.03 am.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Flags Serious Lapses In Khar Police Evidence...
article-image

The court discarded this theory, stating that at that time, the phone was not with Kukreja and that the device was seized along with Padalkar’s phone.

“The only inference which can be drawn is that the victim’s phone was carried by Padalkar and hence a conversation was reflected in the call data records related to both the accused,” the court noted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution...
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution...
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Rules Housing Societies Cannot Demand Excess Transfer Premiums To Deny Membership
Bombay HC Rules Housing Societies Cannot Demand Excess Transfer Premiums To Deny Membership
Mumbai News: Special Court Closes ED Money Laundering Case Against MCX, Jignesh Shah After CBI...
Mumbai News: Special Court Closes ED Money Laundering Case Against MCX, Jignesh Shah After CBI...
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Diya Padalkar, Says No Evidence Of Her...
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Diya Padalkar, Says No Evidence Of Her...