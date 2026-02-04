Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Says Convict Shree Jogdhankar Caught In His Own Web Of Lies

The sessions court convicts Shree Jogdhankar in the 2021 Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, citing contradictions in his conduct and statements. | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 03: While convicting Shree Jogdhankar, the court said that he was caught in his own web of lies, adding that till the end he had no explanation for the injuries sustained by him.

CCTV footage and injuries

The judge noted that according to CCTV footage from Bhagwati Heights—the building where the murder took place—Jogdhankar was seen leaving the spot at around 2.03 am. His shirt was torn and he was limping, indicating that he was injured. Subsequently, he called his friends, Harsh and Param, who took him to Sion Hospital.

Evasive conduct after incident

The court noted that even when questioned by his friends, he evaded replies. At the hospital too, he avoided providing details about his injuries and simply said that he was injured after falling down in Mahim, the judge said.

The court observed, “On being repeatedly asked by Harsh, he gave a vague answer that he attempted to save Diya Padalkar and, in that course, he fell down and sustained injuries. Importantly, this is not the defence Jogdhankar used during the trial.”

Contradictory explanations

Pointing out his statements, the court said that he later claimed he was assaulted by unknown persons—an altogether new theory. The court held that Jogdhankar’s presence at the scene was proved by various sets of evidence, including the CCTV footage and Harsh’s statement.

Court rejects defence theory

His lawyer contended that Kukreja’s death occurred only after Jogdhankar had left the premises, citing a call made by the latter to the victim at 2.03 am.

The court discarded this theory, stating that at that time, the phone was not with Kukreja and that the device was seized along with Padalkar’s phone.

“The only inference which can be drawn is that the victim’s phone was carried by Padalkar and hence a conversation was reflected in the call data records related to both the accused,” the court noted.

