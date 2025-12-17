'Why Will I Apologise?': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Defiant On Operation Sindoor 'Defeat For Indian Forces On Day 1' Remark

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday firmly refused to apologise for his controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor, insisting that he had "not said anything wrong" and had "nothing to apologise for." His stance has intensified a political row, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharpening its attack on the Congress ahead of heated debates expected in Parliament this week.

#WATCH | Pune | On his statement claiming India was defeated on day one of Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says, "Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions..." pic.twitter.com/Idnp7nL63M — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

“I will not say sorry. I have not made any wrong comment and there is no need for an apology,” Chavan said, reiterating his position despite mounting criticism. He declined to elaborate further, but stood by the statements that triggered the controversy.

What Did Chavan Say On Operation Sindoor?

Chavan had sparked outrage earlier this week while speaking at an event in Pune, where he claimed that India suffered a 'complete defeat on the first day' of Operation Sindoor. He alleged that Indian military aircraft were shot down by Pakistani forces and that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was later 'completely grounded.'

Pune, Maharashtra: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says, "On the very first day, we faced a complete defeat. On the 7th, during an aerial battle that lasted only half an hour, we were completely defeated, whether one accepts it or not. On that day, Indian aircraft were shot… pic.twitter.com/fmSGYYfXzF — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2025

“On the very first day, we faced a complete defeat. On the 7th, during an aerial battle that lasted only half an hour, we were completely defeated, whether one accepts it or not,” Chavan had said. He further claimed that after the initial engagement, no Indian aircraft took off from airbases such as Gwalior, Bathinda or Sirsa due to the risk of being shot down.

BJP Slams Prithviraj Chavan For Controversial Remarks

The remarks drew sharp and immediate reactions from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress of undermining the armed forces and echoing Pakistan’s narrative. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla led the criticism, alleging that such statements reflected a broader mindset within the Congress leadership. He accused Rahul Gandhi of failing to act against leaders who make remarks that, according to the BJP, insult the armed forces.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's statement claiming India was defeated on day one of Operation Sindoor, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "...Insulting the army has become the hallmark of the Congress party... This is not just Prithviraj… pic.twitter.com/AnDTy9k3UZ — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

“Insulting the Army has become the hallmark of the Congress,” Poonawalla said, adding that such comments revealed an 'anti-army mentality.' Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh also weighed in, stating that “no one has the right to abuse the valour of our Army” and accusing the Congress of repeatedly disrespecting the armed forces.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "No one has the right to insult the valour of the Armed Forces. Those who do so can never think of the nation’s interest....It has become Congress’s habit to insult the Armed… pic.twitter.com/vNlLJS02u8 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

As the controversy escalated, the Congress sought to distance itself from Chavan’s comments. Jharkhand Lok Sabha MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said the party stood firmly with the armed forces and supported the government in matters of national security. “Only Prithviraj Chavan can reveal his sources, but the Congress is proud of our Army,” Bhagat said.