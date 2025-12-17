Thane Municipal Polls 2026: Total Number Of Voters, Polling Stations, Seats & Key Issues Explained

Thane: With the election date for 29 municipal corporations out, preparations begin across the state for the much-awaited polls. The elections for 131 seats of the Thane Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16.

Number Of Wards in TMC

There are 33 wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Total Number Of Voters In TMC

According to the Loksatta.com report, the total number of voters in the Thane Municipal Corporation stands at 16,49,867 voters, of which 8,67,878 are male voters, while 7,85,830 are female voters.

Rise In Number Of Voters Since 2017

The number of voters this year has increased by over 4 lakh, as during the 2017 elections, the number of voters in 33 wards was 12,28,606.

Number Of Polling Stations in TMC

According to the report, 1942 polling stations have been identified in 33 wards, and 9710 employees will be appointed at the stations.

What Happened In The 2017 TMC Polls?

During the 2017 TMC polls, the undivided Shiv Sena had won the highest number of seats with 67, followed by the undivided NCP with 34 seats, the BJP secured 23 seats, while Congress, AIMIM won 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Not just 2017, even in the 2012 polls, the undivided Sena emerged as the party with the top number of seats at 53, followed by the undivided NCP at 34. The Congress won 18 seats, the BJP had secured 8 seats, while MNS and BSP had secured 7 and 2 seats respectively.

Which Sena Will Have An Upper Hand In TMC Polls?

With the undivided Shiv Sena having an upper hand in the previous TMC polls, and now with the party's split into two factions, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde, it will be interesting to see which party has an upper hand this time.

Issues In The TMC

Severe traffic congestion, potholes are among the main issues faced by citizens under the TMC. At least 18 people died between January and October 2025 due to potholes in Thane. On December 16, following Bombay High Court directions, the TMC formed a special committee to verify and compensate victims of accidents caused by potholes and open manholes.

In October, Sena UBT and Raj Thackeray had also held a joint protest against the Thane Civic Body's mismanagement. MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and Sena (UBT) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare had alleged that TMC has been plagued by years of mismanagement, rampant corruption, and neglect of basic infrastructure.

