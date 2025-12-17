 BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba

The State Election Commission announced elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, scheduled for January 15, 2026, marking Mumbai’s biggest civic battle in nearly a decade. The city’s 227 electoral wards fall under 24 administrative wards, with boundaries recently redrawn ahead of the polls.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai: The State Election Commission (SEC) officially sounded the poll bugle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With the elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, Mumbai is set for its most significant political showdown in nearly a decade.

Given the vastness of Mumbai's civic structure, the 227 electoral wards are nested within 24 administrative wards. Following the recent boundary rectification for the January 15, 2026 elections, here is a comprehensive breakdown of the wards and the primary areas they cover.

South Mumbai (City Wards)

- A - 224 – 227 - Colaba, Navy Nagar, Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Fort

- B - 221 – 223 - Masjid Bunder, Mohd. Ali Road, Dongri, Bhendi Bazar

- C - 217 – 220 - Marine Lines, Bhuleshwar, Pydhonie, Chira Bazar

- D - 210 – 216 - Malabar Hill, Girgaon, Grant Road, Walkeshwar, Tardeo

- E - 202 – 209 - Byculla, Mazgaon, Reay Road, Madanpura

- F/South - 196 – 201 - Parel, Sewri, Naigaon, Lalbaug, Kalachowki

- F/North - 172 – 181 - Sion, Matunga, Wadala, Antop Hill

- G/South - 188 – 195 - Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi

- G/North - 182 – 187 - Dadar (West), Mahim, Dharavi

Western Suburbs

- H/East - 87 – 97 - Bandra (E), Santacruz (E), Khar (E), Kalina, Vakola

- H/West - 98 – 103 - Bandra (W), Santacruz (W), Khar (W)

- K/East - 68 – 82 - Andheri (E), Jogeshwari (E), Vile Parle (E)

- K/West - 53 – 67 - Andheri (W), Vile Parle (W), Juhu, Versova, Lokhandwala

- P/South - 43 – 52 - Goregaon (East & West), Aarey Colony

- P/North - 27 – 42 - Malad (East & West), Marve, Aksa, Pathanwadi

- R/South - 18 – 26 - Kandivali (East & West), Charkop, Poisar

- R/Central - 8 – 17 - Borivali (East & West), Gorai, Magathane

- R/North - 1 – 7 - Dahisar (East & West), IC Colony, Rawalpada

Eastern Suburbs

- L - 155 – 171 - Kurla (East & West), Sakinaka, Chandivali

- M/East - 134 – 148 - Govandi, Mankhurd, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar

- M/West - 149 – 154 - Chembur, Tilak Nagar, Shell Colony

- N - 123 – 133 - Ghatkopar (East & West), Pant Nagar, Vikhroli (W)

- S - 104 – 122 - Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli (E), Powai

- T - 104 – 122 - Mulund (East & West), Nahur

Electoral ward numbers are assigned sequentially across the city (1 to 227). R/North (Dahisar) starts at Ward 1 and A-Ward (Colaba) ends at Ward 227.

Also Watch:

Quick Stats For The 227 Wards

- Smallest Administrative Ward: B Ward (3 electoral wards).

- Largest Administrative Ward: P North Ward (16 electoral wards).

- Target Population: Each electoral ward is designed to serve approximately 54,000 residents.

- Women's Representation: 114 out of the 227 wards are reserved for women.

