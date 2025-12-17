Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open At Dadar Station, Commuters Forced To Get Down At Byculla | VIDEO

Mumbai’s AC local services face scrutiny after a technical glitch left commuters stranded inside a train at Dadar station during peak hours | X - @AbhishekAttkan

Mumbai, Dec 17: Mumbai’s morning rush hour was disrupted on Wednesday after an AC fast local train on the Central Railway line failed to open its automatic doors at Dadar station, leaving several commuters stranded inside and forcing them to alight at the next stop, Byculla.

Technical Glitch Cited By Railways

Railway officials attributed the incident to a technical malfunction. “The doors could not be opened due to a technical issue at Dadar,” an official said, adding that the matter was being examined.

@Central_Railway Door Has Been Not Open At Dadar CR pic.twitter.com/1yDg9ojt8T — 🇮🇳🕉️Abhishek Attkan 🚩🇮🇳 (@AbhishekAttkan) December 17, 2025

Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Involved

The incident involved the 10.42 am Badlapur–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) AC local. According to passengers, the train halted at Dadar as scheduled, but its automatic doors did not open. Within moments, the train departed, carrying several commuters who were supposed to disembark at one of the city’s busiest stations.

Passengers Miss Commitments

“There were many passengers who had to get down at Dadar. The train stopped normally, but the doors did not open at all and it just left,” said a regular commuter. “The next stop was Byculla, and several people ended up missing important work and personal commitments.”

Anger At Byculla Station

Tempers flared at Byculla station, where affected passengers confronted railway staff and demanded an explanation. The episode added to peak-hour chaos and once again raised questions over the reliability and maintenance of automatic door systems in Mumbai’s AC local trains.

