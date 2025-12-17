 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out Near Coastal Road Project At Marine Drive, Traffic Temporarily Disrupted; Video
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out Near Coastal Road Project At Marine Drive, Traffic Temporarily Disrupted; Video

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and successfully brought the fire under control. Firefighters, along with personnel from the Marine Drive Police Station, are present at the scene to manage the situation and ensure safety. No injuries have been reported so far. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
A fire was reported near the Coastal Road project at Marine Drive on Wednesday, creating temporary disruption in traffic movement. Preliminary information suggests that a cable located along the seafront caught fire. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: A fire was reported near the Coastal Road project at Marine Drive on Wednesday, creating temporary disruption in traffic movement. Preliminary information suggests that a cable located along the seafront caught fire.

Traffic Disruptions Due to Smoke in Tunnel

Due to the incident, thick smoke entered the Coastal Road tunnel, leading to traffic disruptions for some time. As a precautionary measure, traffic heading towards North Bond was temporarily halted.

Mumbai Fire Brigade Brings Fire Under Control

