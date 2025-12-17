 Meher Castelino, Pioneer Of Indian Fashion Journalism And Former Miss India, Passes Away At 81
She was invited to Germany, France, Italy, the USA and several other countries to attend haute couture shows, interview renowned designers, and bring global perspectives to Indian audiences. She also served as the official fashion writer for Lakmé Fashion Week since 2006, chronicling its journey with elegance.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Meher Castelino, who was crowned India's Miss India passed away on Tuesday. |

Meher Castelino, who was crowned India's Miss India passed away on Tuesday. She was 81 and is survived by son Karl, daughter in law Nisha and daughter Christina. She specialised in fashion journalism. Since publishing her first article in the Eve’s Weekly in 1973, she devoted her life to writing, becoming a full-time fashion journalist and syndicated columnist. A true pioneer of fashion journalism in India, her work appeared in nearly 160 national and international publications, shaping the country’s understanding of fashion over generations, the Press Club noted in its condolence message.

