Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 35-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Consuming Pesticide In New Panvel, Family Dispute And Court Case Stress Suspected

Navi Mumbai, Feb 03: A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous pesticide at his residence in Sector 7 of New Panvel, with police citing family disputes and stress related to an ongoing court case with his wife as the probable reasons behind the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Raju Mishra, a private company employee and resident of Cosmos Co-operative Housing Society. Police said Mishra consumed the poisonous substance while alone at home on February 2, when his parents had gone to their native village.

Marital dispute and stress

According to police, Mishra had married in 2022, but marital discord arose within a few months, eventually leading to legal proceedings. Since then, he had reportedly been under severe mental stress.

On Monday morning, around 10 am, his parents found him unconscious after returning home and rushed him to the Panvel sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Suicide note recovered

During the spot panchnama, Khandeshwar police recovered a bottle of poisonous pesticide and a suicide note from the house. In the note, Mishra apologised to his parents and stated that he was being harassed despite claiming he was not at fault in the ongoing court case. He reportedly mentioned taking the extreme step due to depression.

Police investigation

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in the case. “The suicide note and the seized substance have been sent for forensic examination, and further investigations are underway to ascertain if there were any other factors involved. His marriage had lasted for about three months, after which they separated,” said Smita Dhakane, Senior Police Inspector, Khandeshwar police station.

