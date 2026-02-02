Navi Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Trombay; Girlfriend Booked For Abetment |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against an 18-year-old woman, Namita Shankar Arundudhiyar, following the death of her alleged boyfriend, a 24-year-old man, who died by suicide in the Cheetah Camp area of Trombay. The deceased has been identified as Arvind Adimulam Arunthathiyar. The young man allegedly ended his life due to depression stemming from constant disputes within their relationship.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Malakondi Adimulam Arunthathiyar, 45, Arvind's mother, who runs a flower business near BARC and resides with his family at a BMC building on Lalabai Kasbe Marg, Sardar Nagar, Antop Hill. Arvind was employed as a sanitation worker.

As per religious practice, Arvind had undertaken the Ayyappa deity pilgrimage vow and was wearing the sacred mala. During this period, he alternated between staying at the homes of his friend Kartik and his uncle Ilaiyaraja.

Police stated that Arvind was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Namita Arundudhiyaar, a resident of Cheetah Camp. In November 2025, when Arvind observed fasting as part of the Ayyappa tradition, Namita reportedly objected to it. She allegedly visited his parents' home and argued with him, following which the family counseled her and asked her to return home. Despite this, the couple reportedly continued to have frequent arguments over various issues.

On December 14, 2025, at around 6 pm, Kartik's father Rajendra informed Malakondi over the phone that Arvind had hanged himself on the upper floor of a house in Cheetah Camp, Trombay. By the time the family arrived, Arvind had already been brought down by locals. He was rushed in an unconscious state to the Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Initially, the Trombay police have registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, and began an inquiry.

A critical breakthrough in the case came when Ilaiyaraja's son informed Arvind’s mother about a WhatsApp message. Arvind had reportedly sent a message to his own number from his WhatsApp account shortly before his death.

In the alleged message, Arvind stated that "Namita frequently fought with me every day. She does not love me. I am ending my life because of this."

However, based on the mother’s statement and the digital evidence, the police have now booked Namita under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for abetment to suicide.

The complainant alleges that constant mental harassment and emotional stress caused by Namita drove her son to take the extreme step. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

