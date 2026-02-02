Prolonged Detention Of Sterilised Stray Dogs Raises Animal Welfare Concerns In Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

The alleged continued detention of healthy, sterilised dogs at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Turbhe has triggered serious concerns among animal welfare groups and local caregivers, who claim the practice may violate the Animal Birth Control Rules and guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Complaint on Dog Pickup

According to a complaint raised by animal activists on January 9, 2026, five neutered and vaccinated dogs were picked up from the Ghansoli Bus Depot by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) following a complaint from depot officials. Caregivers maintain that the dogs were not confined within the depot premises and had been sterilised and vaccinated at personal expense by local volunteers.

Caregiver Criticism of ABC Centre

Anupreeta Rao, a feeder and caregiver in Ghansoli for over a decade, said that upon inquiry, NMMC officials informed her that the dogs would be shifted to the Turbhe ABC Centre and would not be released back. “The ABC Centre is not a shelter. Keeping healthy dogs there indefinitely amounts to cruelty in every sense,” Rao said. She added that the facility houses dogs undergoing sterilisation, post-operative care, and those suffering from diseases, posing serious health risks to healthy dogs, most of whom are barely two years old.

Dogs’ Health Deterioration Noted

Caregivers claim that since the dogs were picked up, they have observed visible deterioration in their condition, including weight loss, which they attribute to stress caused by prolonged confinement. “Who will take responsibility for the physical and mental well-being of dogs kept in indefinite captivity?” Rao questioned.

Legal Concerns Raised

Animal welfare activists argue that under Supreme Court directions and the ABC Rules, healthy sterilised dogs must be released back into their original territories after recovery. They contend that long-term detention could amount to cruelty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Infrastructure Gaps Highlighted

The controversy has also highlighted broader gaps in Navi Mumbai’s animal welfare infrastructure, including the absence of a full-fledged municipal animal hospital in the Vashi–Panvel–Thane belt and inadequate animal cremation facilities. Activists have filed RTI applications and submitted written complaints demanding clarity on the legal status of the Turbhe facility and the immediate release of healthy dogs.

Urban Safety vs Animal Welfare

The issue has sparked a wider debate on how rapidly expanding urban centres like Navi Mumbai can balance public safety, animal welfare, and civic infrastructure needs, while ensuring strict adherence to existing laws and judicial directives.

Activist Criticism of NMMC Priorities

Commenting on the matter, animal activist Seema Tank said civic priorities needed urgent rebalancing. “The NMMC Commissioner should first address pressing civic issues affecting the city. Air pollution along the Thane–Belapur road is worsening and needs strict monitoring. Illegal huts and encroachments on footpaths are creating safety hazards for pedestrians and worsening traffic congestion. A dedicated late-night inspection team should patrol the Sion–Belapur highway to check illegal activities. These enforcement loopholes demand immediate attention. Instead, the administration appears disproportionately focused on stray dog issues, while basic urban concerns impacting public health and safety are sidelined,” she said.

Municipal Response on Legality

Responding to the allegations, NMMC veterinary officer Dr Srikanth Todkar denied any violations, stating, “There is no breach of the ABC Rules, and the action is in accordance of Supreme Court directions, and no illegality whatsoever in the actions undertaken by me or other municipal staff. The Ghansoli Bus Depot is a restricted and sensitive public transport facility where unauthorised entry, including by private individuals, is prohibited. The presence of animals in such a location directly impacts public safety and operational security.”

Temporary Housing Justified

The officer further clarified that the dogs were not illegally detained. “IDA Turbhe is a recognised and authorised Animal Birth Control facility, legally permitted to temporarily house dogs for medical examination, sterilisation, and vaccination. The ABC Rules do not mandate instantaneous release of animals irrespective of circumstances. Temporary housing for medical assessment and cooling-off in conflict situations is legally permissible,” he said.

Alleged Activist Misconduct

He also alleged misconduct by certain individuals during the operation. “While the dog-catching process was underway, some private individuals claiming to be ‘animal activists’ unlawfully entered restricted premises, used abusive and obscene language, and attempted physical intimidation and assault on municipal personnel. This compelled police intervention by Rabale Police Station and the filing of an FIR,” the officer added.

