Mumbai Residents Raise Red Flags Over BMC Vans Lifting Sterilised Street Dogs | File Photo (Representational Image)

Reports circulating on social media have sparked concern across Mumbai, with animal welfare groups and residents claiming that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation vans are allegedly picking up street dogs, including those that have already been sterilised. The claims, shared widely online, have prompted urgent appeals asking citizens to remain alert and intervene if they witness such incidents.

The posts, marked as urgent alerts, warn that even dogs with visible sterilisation marks are being lifted during routine rounds, raising serious questions about compliance with existing animal welfare laws.

Why Sterilised Dogs Are Protected by Law

Under the Animal Birth Control rules, sterilised street dogs cannot be relocated from their original territory. These rules have been upheld repeatedly by the Supreme Court, which has clearly stated that once sterilised, dogs must be released back into the same area from where they were picked up.

Animal welfare advocates stress that relocation of sterilised dogs is not only unlawful but also disrupts territorial balance. When a dog is removed, new unsterilised dogs often move in, leading to increased aggression and a rise in population, defeating the very purpose of sterilisation drives.

Citizens Asked to Stay Vigilant

Activists and local feeders are urging residents to remain vigilant and question any such action on the ground. They advise citizens to ask for documentation, van numbers and official authorisation if dogs with ear notches or sterilisation marks are being taken away.

Several animal lovers say that fear and panic among feeders has grown, especially in neighbourhoods where sterilisation programmes were completed years ago. Many have taken to social media to share helpline numbers and legal provisions, hoping awareness can prevent illegal relocation.

Silence From Civic Authorities Fuels Concern

As of now, there has been no official clarification from the civic body addressing these allegations. The absence of a response has further fuelled anxiety among residents and animal welfare volunteers, who insist that transparency is essential in such sensitive matters.

Mumbai has long relied on the Animal Birth Control programme to manage its street dog population humanely. Any deviation from established rules could not only invite legal trouble but also undo years of progress made through coordinated sterilisation efforts.

Until clarity emerges, citizens and animal welfare groups say they will continue monitoring the situation closely, emphasising that protecting sterilised dogs is not just a legal duty but a moral one.